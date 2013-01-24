Home
    Multi-Curler

    HP8696/00
      Variety of curls, constant care

      Curls are forever, curls are eternal, and they will always be! Philips Multi-Curler helps you create variations of different curling styles: from tight and bouncy to wavy and free-flowing. Experiment with your curls while caring for your hair. See all benefits

        Variety of curls, constant care

        Curling iron for your favourite curls

        • 4 styling attachments
        • 190°C temperature
        • Ceramic coating
        16 mm tong and brush sleeve; 22 mm tong, spiral brush sleeve

        16 mm tong and brush sleeve; 22 mm tong, spiral brush sleeve

        Philips Multi-curler contains: 16-mm curling tong for ringlets; brush sleeve for 16-mm tong to create additional volume; 22-mm curling tong and spiral brush sleeve to create big curls and beautiful waves.

        Ceramic coating on every heat attachment

        Ceramic coating on every heat attachment

        Ceramic coating for better care of your hair.

        190°C styling temperature for long-lasting result

        190°C styling temperature for long-lasting result

        190°C styling temperature secures long-lasting result while minimising risk of hair damage.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Barrel diameter
          16 mm, 22  mm
          Cord length
          1.8 m
          Heat-up time
          3 min
          Heater type
          PTC
          Voltage
          Universal

        • Features

          Swivel cord
          Yes

