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2 year warranty
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Haircare
All series
Prestige Pro Straightener
Discontinued
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HPS930/00
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (5)
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
What does the ION function on my Philips Hair Styler do?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
Can I use my Philips Hair Styler on wet hair?
How can I clean my Philips Hair Styler?
My Philips Hair Styler gives off a strange smell
My Philips Hair Styler does not switch on
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