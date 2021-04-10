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  • Single product shot
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  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Restoration KitHeadlight restoration kit

HRK00XM

3.5

| (11) Reviews

See clearly, drive more safely

Compared with other kits, which require power tools, our advanced technology delivers excellent results with minimal effort and is simple to use. In four easy steps, consumers can achieve professional results with no power tools needed.

See all benefits

With UV protection

See clearly, drive more safely

  • With UV protection

Cleans both headlights

This kit will provide you with everything you need to clean two car headlights: - 1 bottle of water-based Pre-treatment (29.5 ml) - 1 bottle of Cleaner/Polish (29.5 ml) - 1 bottle of Shine Restorer/Preserver (29.5 ml) - 1 piece of sanding paper of 600 grit (coarse) - 1 piece of sanding paper of 1500 grit (medium) - 1 piece of sanding paper of 2000 grit (fine) - 10 paper towels - 1 pair of gloves (one size fits all)

High quality and cost-effective

High quality and cost-effective

No power tools needed

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

11

Reviews

3

10/04/2021

Suomi

Suomi

Toimii!

Tämä oli tehokas tuote. Sain kuluneen näköiset umpiot kiillotettua kirkkaiksi ja käyttäminen oli suhteellisen helppoa.

Pros

Tehokas ja sisälsi hyvät välineet

Cons

Hieman epäselvät ohjeet

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Restoration Kit HRK00XM Ajovalojen kunnostussarja

Date of Use 2021-03-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Restoration Kit HRK00XM Ajovalojen kunnostussarja

Date of Use 2021-03-10

14/03/2017

France

France

Facile d utilisation

Papier petit à poncer manque une notice en français serait bien. heureusement les dessins explique j ai fait un optique sur clio 2 30 minutes il me reste encore du produit pour l âutre optique, très bon produit je le recommande

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Restoration Kit HRK00XM Trousse de restauration de phare

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Restoration Kit HRK00XM Trousse de restauration de phare

20/11/2016

Italia

Italia

Ottimo

Primo faro molto buono, secondo come nuovo. Bisogna darsi da fare con olio di gomito, sul secondo ho lavorato di più. Vediamo la durata alla lunga, ma per ora molto soddisfatto. Con un po' d'attenzione avanza anche del prodotto per una seconda lucidatura

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Restoration Kit HRK00XM Kit di ripristino dei fari

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Restoration Kit HRK00XM Kit di ripristino dei fari

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