2 year warranty
HRK00XM
See clearly, drive more safely
Compared with other kits, which require power tools, our advanced technology delivers excellent results with minimal effort and is simple to use. In four easy steps, consumers can achieve professional results with no power tools needed.
With UV protection
This kit will provide you with everything you need to clean two car headlights: - 1 bottle of water-based Pre-treatment (29.5 ml) - 1 bottle of Cleaner/Polish (29.5 ml) - 1 bottle of Shine Restorer/Preserver (29.5 ml) - 1 piece of sanding paper of 600 grit (coarse) - 1 piece of sanding paper of 1500 grit (medium) - 1 piece of sanding paper of 2000 grit (fine) - 10 paper towels - 1 pair of gloves (one size fits all)
3.5
of 5
11
Reviews
Janeski
10/04/2021
Suomi
Toimii!
Tämä oli tehokas tuote. Sain kuluneen näköiset umpiot kiillotettua kirkkaiksi ja käyttäminen oli suhteellisen helppoa.
Pros
Tehokas ja sisälsi hyvät välineet
Cons
Hieman epäselvät ohjeet
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Restoration Kit HRK00XM Ajovalojen kunnostussarja
Date of Use 2021-03-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Restoration Kit HRK00XM Ajovalojen kunnostussarja
Date of Use 2021-03-10
Alain9559
14/03/2017
France
Facile d utilisation
Papier petit à poncer manque une notice en français serait bien. heureusement les dessins explique j ai fait un optique sur clio 2 30 minutes il me reste encore du produit pour l âutre optique, très bon produit je le recommande
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Restoration Kit HRK00XM Trousse de restauration de phare
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Restoration Kit HRK00XM Trousse de restauration de phare
Tokui
20/11/2016
Italia
Ottimo
Primo faro molto buono, secondo come nuovo. Bisogna darsi da fare con olio di gomito, sul secondo ho lavorato di più. Vediamo la durata alla lunga, ma per ora molto soddisfatto. Con un po' d'attenzione avanza anche del prodotto per una seconda lucidatura
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Restoration Kit HRK00XM Kit di ripristino dei fari
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Restoration Kit HRK00XM Kit di ripristino dei fari