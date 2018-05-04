Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
HTL5160B/12
Unmatched voice clarity from 3.1 Ch
Upgrade your TV with enhanced voice clarity and virtual surround sound for a better cinematic experience. Start enjoying high-quality sound and a seamless playback experience with your favourite music apps with this Google Cast enabled soundbar.
3.1 CH wireless subwoofer
Google Cast and Spotify Connect
Bluetooth and NFC
1 HDMI in and HDMI out ARC
2-way loudspeaker for the best clarity and explosive dynamic range
Pair Bluetooth® devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a soundstage to turn the soundstage on, start Bluetooth® pairing, and begin streaming music.
Using Spotify Connect you can easily browse, explore and play music from any room in the house using your smart device as a remote. With a direct Spotify connection, you can play music straight from the cloud so your smart device can be used for calls or videos, or even go out of range, without interrupting your music. This is also more battery-friendly, since the energy used for music is minimised. All the same great Spotify features are there, from its ready-made lists to its high sampling rates. Everything you need to discover new music and hear it at its best.
3.2
of 5
27
Reviews
Watchmaster
04/05/2018
United Kingdom
Soundbar speaker HTL5160B 3.1 CH
I bought this on the strengh of a review on a respected web site and it does not disappoint. It is a good looking, well made high quality product. Excellent materials and manufacture. What you expect from a brand with a long standing reputation like Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTL5160B Soundbar speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTL5160B Soundbar speaker
Ducarmon
26/10/2016
Nederland
Makkelijk aan te sluiten soundbar
De soundbar heeft een goed geluid is makkelijk te bedienen maar is iets groter uitgevallen dan verwacht, kopen we de volgende tv op maat van de soundbar : )
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTL5160B SoundBar-luidspreker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTL5160B SoundBar-luidspreker
mike2784
23/12/2016
België
un son exceptionnel
un son énorme un subwoofer avec un énorme rendu en terme de bass la barre de son procure un bon son d'aigu et médium une simplicité de configuration avec l'application
This review was made for HTL5160B Barre de son
This review was made for HTL5160B Barre de son
Availability of music service depends on country. Please visit the relevant music service website for details.
Spotify premium account is required for this speaker.