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Discontinued

5.1 Home theatre

HTS3538/12

3

| (8) Reviews

Powerful surround sound

Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home theatre HTS3538. Exposed speaker drivers offering 600 W powerful surround sound and DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images.

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Home theatre sound

Powerful surround sound

  • DVD

600 W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

600 W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Because Dolby Digital standards, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

8

Reviews

5
2

21/07/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Dit product voldoet prima

Home cinema set geeft prima geluid en ben dus ook zeer tevreden. Alleen jammer dat ik nu wel twee afstandbediening moet gebruiken. Ondanks dat zowel TV als home cinema van Philips zijn. Hier had ik meer van verwacht.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3538 5.1 home cinema

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3538 5.1 home cinema

17/12/2013

España

España

muy buen sonido y usabilidad

Buen sonido fácil de instalar y usar . Buen diseño . Muy conforme con el producto.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3538 5.1 Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3538 5.1 Home theater

02/01/2013

Nederland

Nederland

gemiddeld

De subwoofer kan helaas de lage tonen niet echt aan, met andere woorden, je hoort ze gewoon niet. Het is ook maar een ienie mienie subwoofertje, dat is het enigste. De rest is oké

This review was made for HTS3538 5.1 home cinema

This review was made for HTS3538 5.1 home cinema

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