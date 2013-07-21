Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
HTS3538/12
Powerful surround sound
Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home theatre HTS3538. Exposed speaker drivers offering 600 W powerful surround sound and DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images.
DVD
Because Dolby Digital standards, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
3.0
of 5
8
Reviews
jaws67
21/07/2013
Nederland
Dit product voldoet prima
Home cinema set geeft prima geluid en ben dus ook zeer tevreden. Alleen jammer dat ik nu wel twee afstandbediening moet gebruiken. Ondanks dat zowel TV als home cinema van Philips zijn. Hier had ik meer van verwacht.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3538 5.1 home cinema
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3538 5.1 home cinema
chango
17/12/2013
España
muy buen sonido y usabilidad
Buen sonido fácil de instalar y usar . Buen diseño . Muy conforme con el producto.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3538 5.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3538 5.1 Home theater
Eerlijkeklant
02/01/2013
Nederland
gemiddeld
De subwoofer kan helaas de lage tonen niet echt aan, met andere woorden, je hoort ze gewoon niet. Het is ook maar een ienie mienie subwoofertje, dat is het enigste. De rest is oké
This review was made for HTS3538 5.1 home cinema
This review was made for HTS3538 5.1 home cinema