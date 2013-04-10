2 year warranty
Discontinued
Cinematic surround sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with double bass pipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling with Blu-ray Disc playback pump up your home entertainment experience.
Blu-ray
Get YouTube videos and Picasa photos on your TV now. Enjoy the huge collection of online videos on a larger screen, without even having to turn on your computer. Simply ensure that your Blu-ray player or Home cinema system is connected to the Internet, either wirelessly over Wi-Fi or with a cable to the LAN connector, then sit back and enjoy the best of YouTube and Picasa.
Powerful speakers with a bass-reflex system and double bass pipes enhance the lower frequencies and deliver rock-solid, deep bass sounds. You'll be able to hear the lowest murmur or the deepest roar.
Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.
4.8
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Riesje76
10/04/2013
Nederland
Verified buyer
dit product heeft goede eigenschappen
ik ben over dit product zeer tevreden een echte aanrader
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3551 5.1 home cinema
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3551 5.1 home cinema
Riesje76
10/04/2013
Nederland
dit product heeft goede eigenschappen
ik ben over dit product zeer tevreden een echte aanrader
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3551 5.1 home cinema
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3551 5.1 home cinema
miep37
23/11/2012
Nederland
Super set
Goed geluid! Makkelijk aan te sluiten en heel veel mogelijkheden zoals YouTube. Ben er echt tevreden over. Zeker over het warme geluid, gaat lekker hard zonder te vervormen. Goede prijs kwaliteit verhouding. Ook de draden zijn lekker lang.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3551 5.1 home cinema
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3551 5.1 home cinema
To upgrade for access to YouTube and Picasa, visit www.philips.com/support
Only for models that are Wi-Fi ready, for details, please refer to the product specification.