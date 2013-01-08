2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HTS3551/12
Discontinued
Audio and video out of sync on my Philips HTS
BUDA folder showed up on my USB after connecting to Philips system
Cannot access BD-Live features on my Philips HTS
DivX subtitles not displayed on my Philips HTS
Message UPG MCU displayed on my Philips home cinema
My Philips player does not play a .MKV file
Subtitle button on my player's remote not working
BD-Live content takes long to load on my Philips player
I forgot the password of my Philips device
Poor playback of YouTube Leanback & Picasa videos
My Philips HTS does not wake up from standby mode