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2 year warranty

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30-day return

5.1 Home theatre

Discontinued

Support

5.1 Home theatre

HTS3551/12

5.1 Home theatre

Discontinued

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Software & drivers

Firmwarehistory

  • version: V2.12
  • PDF file, 15.7 kB
  • 8 January 2013

End Users Licence Agreement

  • version: 1.0
  • TXT file, 12.6 kB
  • 24 November 2017

Manuals & Documentation

Localised commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 1.9 MB
  • 24 November 2023

User manual - English (US)

  • PDF file, 7.6 MB
  • 23 November 2023

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting