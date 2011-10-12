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Discontinued

5.1 Home theatre

HTS7500/12

3

| (25) Reviews

Enjoy the full power of cinema in your home

This system delivers high definition pictures and surround sound in a stylish design with high-quality aluminium metal finishing. The speakers deliver high fidelity surround sound to give you a cinematic experience in your home.

See all benefits

with Blu-ray Disc playback

Enjoy the full power of cinema in your home

  • Blu-ray Disc playback

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

DoubleBASS technology for fuller and deeper bass

DoubleBASS technology for fuller and deeper bass

DoubleBASS ensures you hear even the deepest bass tones from compact-sized subwoofers. It captures low frequencies and recreates them in the audible range of the subwoofer - delivering sound with more boom and panache, and ensuring you get a full, uncompromised listening experience.

Blu-ray Disc playback for sharp images in full HD 1080p

Blu-ray Disc playback for sharp images in full HD 1080p

Blu-ray Discs have the capacity to carry high definition data, along with pictures in the 1920 x 1080 resolution that defines full high definition images. Scenes come to life as details leap at you, movements smoothen and images turn crystal clear. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound — so your audio experience becomes unbelievably real. The high storage capacity of Blu-ray Discs also allows a host of interactive possibilities to be built in. Seamless navigation during playback and other exciting features such as pop-up menus bring a whole new dimension to home entertainment.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

25

Reviews

12/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Perfect apparaat, goede prijs

goed bedieningsgemak. apparaat waarover is nagedacht

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS7500 5.1 home cinema

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS7500 5.1 home cinema

10/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Geweldig apparaat, goede geluidskwaliteit

De HTS7500 is een topproduct. De geluidskwalitiet is zeer goed, de speakers zien er strak uit. Het beeld is uitstekend van kwaliteit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS7500 5.1 home cinema

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS7500 5.1 home cinema

15/03/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Beste Home Cinema die ik tot nu toe had.

Zeer fraaie vormgeving en design, makkelijk en logisch te bedienen AB. Schitterende weergave van DVD en Blue Ray discs. De geluidsweergave is werkelijk volmaakt. Perfct product van Philips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS7500 5.1 home cinema

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS7500 5.1 home cinema

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