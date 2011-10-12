Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
HTS7500/12
Enjoy the full power of cinema in your home
This system delivers high definition pictures and surround sound in a stylish design with high-quality aluminium metal finishing. The speakers deliver high fidelity surround sound to give you a cinematic experience in your home.
Blu-ray Disc playback
Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.
DoubleBASS ensures you hear even the deepest bass tones from compact-sized subwoofers. It captures low frequencies and recreates them in the audible range of the subwoofer - delivering sound with more boom and panache, and ensuring you get a full, uncompromised listening experience.
Blu-ray Discs have the capacity to carry high definition data, along with pictures in the 1920 x 1080 resolution that defines full high definition images. Scenes come to life as details leap at you, movements smoothen and images turn crystal clear. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound — so your audio experience becomes unbelievably real. The high storage capacity of Blu-ray Discs also allows a host of interactive possibilities to be built in. Seamless navigation during playback and other exciting features such as pop-up menus bring a whole new dimension to home entertainment.
3.0
of 5
25
Reviews
Janbussum
12/10/2011
Nederland
Perfect apparaat, goede prijs
goed bedieningsgemak. apparaat waarover is nagedacht
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS7500 5.1 home cinema
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS7500 5.1 home cinema
Gerlof54
10/10/2011
Nederland
Geweldig apparaat, goede geluidskwaliteit
De HTS7500 is een topproduct. De geluidskwalitiet is zeer goed, de speakers zien er strak uit. Het beeld is uitstekend van kwaliteit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS7500 5.1 home cinema
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS7500 5.1 home cinema
Lodewijk
15/03/2011
Nederland
Beste Home Cinema die ik tot nu toe had.
Zeer fraaie vormgeving en design, makkelijk en logisch te bedienen AB. Schitterende weergave van DVD en Blue Ray discs. De geluidsweergave is werkelijk volmaakt. Perfct product van Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS7500 5.1 home cinema
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS7500 5.1 home cinema