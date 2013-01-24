Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Sonicare Sensiflex

    Rechargeable toothbrush

    HX1620
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Sonicare
    • Naturally whiter teeth Naturally whiter teeth Naturally whiter teeth
      Philips Sonicare Sensiflex Rechargeable toothbrush

      HX1620
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Naturally whiter teeth

      Your smile says it all. What better way to get naturally whiter teeth than with the Philips Sensiflex 1620 electric toothbrush? The Dual Cleaning Action brush head delivers a clinically better clean compared to a manual toothbrush. See all benefits

        Sensiflex

        Sensiflex

        Rechargeable toothbrush

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Toothbrush for whiter teeth

        • 1 mode
        Cleans visible teeth surfaces

        Gum Protection system

        Technical Specifications

        • Cleaning performance

          Brush heads
          1

        • Items included

          Charger base with brush head storage pins
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Charging time
          16  hour(s)
          Cord length
          1.16  m
          Dual brush head
          Brush head combines to create 15,000 strokes/min.
          Operating time (full to empty)
          25  minute(s)
          Power consumption
          2.9  W

