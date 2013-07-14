2 year warranty
Discontinued
2-pack
Philips Sonicare's patented Gum Protection system adjusts to maintain optimal brushing pressure
Cleans visible teeth surfaces while the active tip targets hard-to-reach plaque in between teeth.
4.5
of 5
75
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
Kmjnhh123
14/07/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
What I Needed
I needed more toothbrush head's for my toothbrush, so this is for my toothbrush model.
This review was made for Sensiflex HX2012 Sonicare Brush heads
This review was made for Sensiflex HX2012 Sonicare Brush heads
madge44
14/07/2013
United Kingdom
What I Needed
I needed more toothbrush head's for my toothbrush, so this is for my toothbrush model.
This review was made for Sensiflex HX2012 Sonicare Brush heads
This review was made for Sensiflex HX2012 Sonicare Brush heads
Wench50
05/10/2012
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Fantastic
I have used Phillips produces for many years now and will continue to do so.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Sensiflex HX2014 Sonicare Brush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Sensiflex HX2014 Sonicare Brush heads