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  • Replacement brushes with double cleaning action
  • Replacement brushes with double cleaning action

Discontinued

SensiflexSonicare Brush heads

HX2012

4.5
| (75) Reviews | 96% recommend this product
Replacement brushes with double cleaning action
Replacement brush heads (pack of 2) for the Philips Sonicare Sensiflex electric toothbrush HX2012/30
See all benefits

Sonicare brush heads

Replacement brushes with double cleaning action

  • 2-pack

Gum Protection system

Gum Protection system

Philips Sonicare's patented Gum Protection system adjusts to maintain optimal brushing pressure

Cleans visible teeth surfaces

Cleans visible teeth surfaces

Cleans visible teeth surfaces while the active tip targets hard-to-reach plaque in between teeth.

Naturally whiter teeth

Naturally whiter teeth

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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4.5

of 5

75

Reviews

96%

recommend this product

2
1

14/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

What I Needed

I needed more toothbrush head's for my toothbrush, so this is for my toothbrush model.

This review was made for Sensiflex HX2012 Sonicare Brush heads

This review was made for Sensiflex HX2012 Sonicare Brush heads

14/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

What I Needed

I needed more toothbrush head's for my toothbrush, so this is for my toothbrush model.

This review was made for Sensiflex HX2012 Sonicare Brush heads

This review was made for Sensiflex HX2012 Sonicare Brush heads

05/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Fantastic

I have used Phillips produces for many years now and will continue to do so.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Sensiflex HX2014 Sonicare Brush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Sensiflex HX2014 Sonicare Brush heads

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