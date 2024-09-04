2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
New
HX3072/00
For an everyday clean
Improves gum health in 4 weeks**
2 tips: N1 Standard for between-teeth cleaning and N2 Comfort for sensitive teeth and gums
Compatible with the Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser only
The N1 Standard nozzle is ideal for an all-round everyday clean, effectively removing plaque and debris from between your teeth and along the gumline.
The N1 Standard single-stream tip is ideal for removing stubborn food debris. 97% of users agree it is suitable for removing food debris from between teeth***.
The N2 Comfort nozzle has a soft rubber tip that's specially designed for use on sensitive teeth and gums without compromising on plaque removal. 95% of users agree that the tip delivers extra-gentle cleaning on the gums**.
4.0
of 5
185
Reviews
Bogdan1988
04/09/2024
United Kingdom
Really good
This is my first such thing and I couldn’t be happier. Takes a while to get used to using it but it will only get better in the way that you will not splash water everywhere and you will get to do it quicker and quicker till you probably reach the 15 seconds on each side, i still take longer than that but i know i am doing it quicker that the first few times i used it. You should start with the lower pressure setting first and gradually increase it as you get used to it. Battery lasts about 4 days till i get the power light flashing and I haven’t tried to check how much longer it lasts after that.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/33 Cordless water flosser with accessories
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/33 Cordless water flosser with accessories
eetmw
12/01/2023
United Kingdom
Fantastic, a really good clean
A bit of practice is required, as another user said it can be messy until you get the hang of it, I sprayed water everywhere. I don't think it's designed for you to look at what you are spraying but once you have the feel of it it's fine. In terms of cleaning it brilliant, I've used the little brushes for between your teeth since to see how clean the gaps are and it really does the job. Not much else to say, simple and works, I only use it on the high setting.
Pros
All over and in between clean teeth.
Cons
Bathroom death spray until you get the hang of it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/31 Cordless water flosser with accessories
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/31 Cordless water flosser with accessories
Driverhire3
12/01/2022
United Kingdom
Works as it should
The dentist kept on at me to floss more, and never got round to it, then thought about a power flossy. And now l have one, l trend to use it every day sometimes even twice, and it's amazing how much stuff it get from between your teeth, which will keep my dentist happy, and and going forwards less problems with my teeth.
Pros
Good at removing food debris from between your teeth
Cons
Not really a con, but be careful not to point it towards your throat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/31 Cordless water flosser with accessories
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/31 Cordless water flosser with accessories
in an in-vitro study, actual results may vary
When used with comfort nozzle, Survey, USA, N=109, 2023
When used with standard nozzle, Survey, USA, N=109, 2023