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  • For an everyday clean in-between teeth
  • For an everyday clean in-between teeth
  • For an everyday clean in-between teeth
  • For an everyday clean in-between teeth
  • For an everyday clean in-between teeth
  • For an everyday clean in-between teeth
  • For an everyday clean in-between teeth
  • For an everyday clean in-between teeth

New

Philips Sonicare Nozzles for Compact FlosserStandard and Comfort

HX3072/00

4
| (185) Reviews
For an everyday clean in-between teeth
Experience gentle yet effective flossing with the nozzles for the Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser. The Standard nozzle gives a targeted clean between teeth. While the Comfort nozzle, with its soft tip, has been designed for sensitive gums.
See all benefits

Removes up to 99.9% plaque in treated areas*

For an everyday clean in-between teeth

  • For an everyday clean

  • Improves gum health in 4 weeks**

  • 2 tips: N1 Standard for between-teeth cleaning and N2 Comfort for sensitive teeth and gums

  • Compatible with the Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser only

N1 Standard nozzle ideal for thorough everyday cleaning

N1 Standard nozzle ideal for thorough everyday cleaning

The N1 Standard nozzle is ideal for an all-round everyday clean, effectively removing plaque and debris from between your teeth and along the gumline.

N1 single-stream cleaning ideal for removing food debris

N1 single-stream cleaning ideal for removing food debris

The N1 Standard single-stream tip is ideal for removing stubborn food debris. 97% of users agree it is suitable for removing food debris from between teeth***.

N2 Comfort nozzle ideal for sensitive teeth and gums

N2 Comfort nozzle ideal for sensitive teeth and gums

The N2 Comfort nozzle has a soft rubber tip that's specially designed for use on sensitive teeth and gums without compromising on plaque removal. 95% of users agree that the tip delivers extra-gentle cleaning on the gums**.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

185

Reviews

04/09/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really good

This is my first such thing and I couldn’t be happier. Takes a while to get used to using it but it will only get better in the way that you will not splash water everywhere and you will get to do it quicker and quicker till you probably reach the 15 seconds on each side, i still take longer than that but i know i am doing it quicker that the first few times i used it. You should start with the lower pressure setting first and gradually increase it as you get used to it. Battery lasts about 4 days till i get the power light flashing and I haven’t tried to check how much longer it lasts after that.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/33 Cordless water flosser with accessories

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/33 Cordless water flosser with accessories

12/01/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic, a really good clean

A bit of practice is required, as another user said it can be messy until you get the hang of it, I sprayed water everywhere. I don't think it's designed for you to look at what you are spraying but once you have the feel of it it's fine. In terms of cleaning it brilliant, I've used the little brushes for between your teeth since to see how clean the gaps are and it really does the job. Not much else to say, simple and works, I only use it on the high setting.

Pros

All over and in between clean teeth.

Cons

Bathroom death spray until you get the hang of it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/31 Cordless water flosser with accessories

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/31 Cordless water flosser with accessories

12/01/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Works as it should

The dentist kept on at me to floss more, and never got round to it, then thought about a power flossy. And now l have one, l trend to use it every day sometimes even twice, and it's amazing how much stuff it get from between your teeth, which will keep my dentist happy, and and going forwards less problems with my teeth.

Pros

Good at removing food debris from between your teeth

Cons

Not really a con, but be careful not to point it towards your throat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/31 Cordless water flosser with accessories

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/31 Cordless water flosser with accessories

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Disclaimers

  1. in an in-vitro study, actual results may vary

  2. When used with comfort nozzle, Survey, USA, N=109, 2023

  3. When used with standard nozzle, Survey, USA, N=109, 2023