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  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare DailyClean 2100Sonic electric toothbrush

HX3212/61

4.3
| (312) Reviews | 91% recommend this product
Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
Designed to be the perfect toothbrush for transitioning from your manual toothbrush. It feels like you've never brushed your teeth until now.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

Up to 2 x more plaque removal*

Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *

  • 1 mode

  • 2 brush heads

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

Up to 3 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Up to 3 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 3 x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the contoured bristles fit the shape of your teeth, so you can easily clean those hard-to-reach areas.

Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our Quadpacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our Smartimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

312

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

26/12/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Electric Toothbrush

Good quality product. The toothbrush head is of a conventional style with a smooth and efficient action.

Pros

Good clean action and battery life.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/21 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/21 Sonic electric toothbrush

10/12/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Well worthy buying

This is a great piece of kit. Does what it should and leaves my teeth shiny smooth. Every home should have one

Pros

easy to use and does a great job

Cons

Can't fault it

This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/01 Sonic electric toothbrush

This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/01 Sonic electric toothbrush

21/04/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

This toothbrush is great I really love it

With braces it keeps my teeth very clean definitely recommend however I did have an issue after about a year and a few months where the toothbrush failed to turn off and would turn on by itself aside from that it's great

Pros

Easy to use simple

Cons

Turns on by itself after some time

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/01 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/01 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush