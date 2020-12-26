2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Discontinued
1 mode
2 brush heads
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 3 x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the contoured bristles fit the shape of your teeth, so you can easily clean those hard-to-reach areas.
It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our Quadpacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our Smartimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.
4.3
of 5
312
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
Cooker2
26/12/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Electric Toothbrush
Good quality product. The toothbrush head is of a conventional style with a smooth and efficient action.
Pros
Good clean action and battery life.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/21 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/21 Sonic electric toothbrush
Mr Brightsmile
10/12/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Well worthy buying
This is a great piece of kit. Does what it should and leaves my teeth shiny smooth. Every home should have one
Pros
easy to use and does a great job
Cons
Can't fault it
This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/01 Sonic electric toothbrush
This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/01 Sonic electric toothbrush
Mubzi
21/04/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
This toothbrush is great I really love it
With braces it keeps my teeth very clean definitely recommend however I did have an issue after about a year and a few months where the toothbrush failed to turn off and would turn on by itself aside from that it's great
Pros
Easy to use simple
Cons
Turns on by itself after some time
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/01 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/01 Sonic electric toothbrush
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush