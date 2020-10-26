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Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare DailyClean 2100 Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX3212/61
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User manual
All (17)
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
How can I recycle my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
Can I replace the battery of my Sonicare toothbrush?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
Philips SonicarePlastic travel case
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
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