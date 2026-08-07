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Philips Sonicare For Kids Design a Pet Edition Power toothbrush
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HX3603/01
HX360CB
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In which countries is the Philips Sonicare For Kids app available?
What happens to my Sonicare For Kids app data if I switch devices?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
Why does my Philips Sonicare app require permissions?
Philips SonicarePlastic travel case
Philips SonicareCharging base
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