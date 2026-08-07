ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

Philips Sonicare For Kids Design a Pet Edition Power toothbrush

Support

Philips Sonicare For Kids Design a Pet EditionPower toothbrush

HX3603/01

HX360CB

Philips Sonicare For Kids Design a Pet Edition Power toothbrush

Go to shop

Register your product

Get your extended warranty

Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 45.9 kB
  • 7 August 2026

User manual

  • PDF file, 6.2 MB
  • 28 August 2023

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Service and exchange

Get your broken product serviced or replaced

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you