2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
HX3641/02
HX364W3
Sonicare technology
QuadPacer and SmarTimer
Slim ergonomic design
14 day battery life
Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. You will get one months' worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.** 31,000 brush strokes per minute gently clean your teeth, break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
The Sonicare electric toothbrush with advanced sonicare technology is clinically proven to remove plaque up to 3 X better* than a manual toothbrush. It removes plaque from your teeth and along the gum line while protecting your gums.
Sonicare toothbrush provides you with a thorough clean without being harsh on your teeth and gums. Gentle yet powerful sonic vibrations provide an exceptional clean while being gentle on your teeth and gums.
4.4
of 5
365
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
10/05/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
It Works!
It works my teeth feel cleaner and with no effort!
Pros
Cleans Teeth!
Cons
Battery life could be longer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1100 Series HX3641/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-04-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1100 Series HX3641/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-04-15
Saint Santa
06/05/2026
United Kingdom
Great use experience
Everyhthing works as expected. Really easy and convinient to use
This review was made for 1100 Series HX3641/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-04-06
This review was made for 1100 Series HX3641/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-04-06
Judd13
14/02/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great toothbrush
Love this toothbrush! It was recommended by my dentist and my husband bought me if for Christmas. Keeps its change for well over a week. The 30 second beeps remind you to move on to the next 1/4 of your teeth so you complete a full 2 minutes of cleaning. Happy even though the replacement heads are a fortune!
Pros
30 second peeps
Cons
Replacement head price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1100 Series HX3641/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1100 Series HX3641/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
vs manual toothbrush for healthier teeth and gums
Individual results may vary
Data on file
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode