$
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Sonicare 2100 Series

    Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX3651/12
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    Sonicare
    • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology. Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology. Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare 2100 Series Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX3651/12
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

      Sonic technology combined with our brush action gently removes plaque up to 3 x better* than a manual toothbrush. See all benefits

      Philips Sonicare 2100 Series Sonic electric toothbrush

      Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

      Sonic technology combined with our brush action gently removes plaque up to 3 x better* than a manual toothbrush. See all benefits

      Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

      Sonic technology combined with our brush action gently removes plaque up to 3 x better* than a manual toothbrush. See all benefits

      Philips Sonicare 2100 Series Sonic electric toothbrush

      Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

      Sonic technology combined with our brush action gently removes plaque up to 3 x better* than a manual toothbrush. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all 2000 Series

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        2100 Series

        2100 Series

        Sonic electric toothbrush

        Total:

        Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

        Up to 3 x better plaque removal*

        • Sonic technology
        • QuadPacer and SmarTimer
        • Slim ergonomic design
        • 14 day battery life
        Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

        Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

        Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. You will get two months' worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.** 31,000 brush strokes per minute gently clean your teeth, break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Up to 3 x better plaque removal vs. a manual toothbrush*

        Up to 3 x better plaque removal vs. a manual toothbrush*

        The Sonicare electric toothbrush with advanced sonic technology is clinically proven to remove plaque up to 3 x better* than a manual toothbrush. It removes plaque from your teeth and along the gum line while protecting your gums.

        Safe and gentle to use

        Safe and gentle to use

        Sonicare toothbrush provides you with a thorough clean without being harsh on your teeth and gums. Gentle yet powerful sonic vibrations provide an exceptional clean while being gentle on your teeth and gums.

        Optimise your brushing with SmarTimer and QuadPacer

        Optimise your brushing with SmarTimer and QuadPacer

        2 minute SmartTimer and 30 second QuadPacer guide you to brush for the recommended time in all areas of your mouth to ensure a complete clean.

        Ergonomic design makes the toothbrush easy to hold and use

        Ergonomic design makes the toothbrush easy to hold and use

        Slim, lightweight and ergonomic design makes the toothbrush easy to hold and use so that you get an amazing clean without any strain.

        14 day long-lasting battery life

        14 day long-lasting battery life

        Battery life lasts up to 14 days so you can go long periods without charging.

        Easy-Start to ease the transition

        Easy-Start to ease the transition

        Our Easy-Start programme gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.

        Use less. Reuse more

        Use less. Reuse more

        Power adapters may seem small, but added together, their plastic makes a huge impact on the environment. By switching to a USB charger in our Philips Sonicare 1000-4000 Series alone, we use up to 189,210 kg less plastic every year. That's powerful, right?

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Charger
          1
          Handle
          1 2100 Series
          Brush head
          1 C1 ProResults standard

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          Light blue

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday cleaning

        • Ease of use

          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design

        • Power

          Voltage
          DC5V

        • Cleaning performance

          Performance
          Removes up to 3 x more plaque*
          Speed
          Up to 31,000 brush movements/min
          Timer
          Quadpacer and Smartimer

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Operating time (full to empty)
          14 days*****
          Battery type
          Lithium ION

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • vs manual toothbrush for healthier teeth and gums
              • Individual results may vary
              • * Data on file
              • **** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode
              Register

              Subscribe to our newsletter

              Get your welcome gift of £10 off**


              Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

              A welcome gift of £10 off**

              Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

              People that are happy to make use of their membership
              *

              I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

              What does this mean?
              **Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount
              © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

              Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.