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  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

Philips Sonicare 2100 SeriesSonic electric toothbrush

HX3651/12

4.4
| (365) Reviews | 90% recommend this product

Available in

Light blue
Light blue
Sugar rose
Sugar rose
White
White
Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
Sonic technology combined with our brush action gently removes plaque up to 3 x better* than a manual toothbrush.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

Up to 3 x better plaque removal*

Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

  • Sonic technology

  • QuadPacer and SmarTimer

  • Slim ergonomic design

  • 14 day battery life

Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. You will get one months' worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.** 31,000 brush strokes per minute gently clean your teeth, break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

Up to 3 x better plaque removal vs. a manual toothbrush*

Up to 3 x better plaque removal vs. a manual toothbrush*

The Sonicare electric toothbrush with advanced sonicare technology is clinically proven to remove plaque up to 3 X better* than a manual toothbrush. It removes plaque from your teeth and along the gum line while protecting your gums.

Safe and gentle to use

Safe and gentle to use

Sonicare toothbrush provides you with a thorough clean without being harsh on your teeth and gums. Gentle yet powerful sonic vibrations provide an exceptional clean while being gentle on your teeth and gums.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

365

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

10/05/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

It Works!

It works my teeth feel cleaner and with no effort!

Pros

Cleans Teeth!

Cons

Battery life could be longer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1100 Series HX3641/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-04-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1100 Series HX3641/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-04-15

06/05/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great use experience

Everyhthing works as expected. Really easy and convinient to use

This review was made for 1100 Series HX3641/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-04-06

This review was made for 1100 Series HX3641/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-04-06

14/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great toothbrush

Love this toothbrush! It was recommended by my dentist and my husband bought me if for Christmas. Keeps its change for well over a week. The 30 second beeps remind you to move on to the next 1/4 of your teeth so you complete a full 2 minutes of cleaning. Happy even though the replacement heads are a fortune!

Pros

30 second peeps

Cons

Replacement head price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1100 Series HX3641/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1100 Series HX3641/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

  1. vs manual toothbrush for healthier teeth and gums

  2. Individual results may vary

  3. Data on file

  4. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode