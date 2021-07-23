Search terms

    Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000

    Cordless water flosser - Black

    HX3826/33
    Sonicare
    • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
      Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 Cordless water flosser - Black

      HX3826/33
      Removes up to 99.9% of plaque* in treated areas

      • Quad Stream technology for faster, more effective flossing
      • Pulse Wave technology guides from tooth to tooth
      • 2 flossing modes, 3 intensities
      • Complete clean in 60 seconds
      • Fast universal charging with USB-A to Small Plug cable
        Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 Cordless water flosser - Black

        Removes up to 99.9% of plaque* in treated areas

        • Quad Stream technology for faster, more effective flossing
        • Pulse Wave technology guides from tooth to tooth
        • 2 flossing modes, 3 intensities
        • Complete clean in 60 seconds
        • Fast universal charging with USB-A to Small Plug cable
        See all benefits
          Removes up to 99.9% of plaque* in treated areas

          • Quad Stream technology for faster, more effective flossing
          • Pulse Wave technology guides from tooth to tooth
          • 2 flossing modes, 3 intensities
          • Complete clean in 60 seconds
          • Fast universal charging with USB-A to Small Plug cable
          See all benefits

            Power Flosser 3000

            Power Flosser 3000

            Cordless water flosser - Black

            Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology

            Effortlessly thorough cleaning between teeth to improve your gum health. Unique Quad Stream tip cleans more surface area with less effort for more effective flossing every time, so it's easy to get flossing right.
            Quad Stream technology for faster, more effective flossing

            Quad Stream technology for faster, more effective flossing

            Unique X-shaped Quad Stream tip separates flow into 4 water jets, which cover more surface area between teeth and along the gum line. Get a faster, deeper clean without the hassle of string floss.

            Pulse Wave technology guides from tooth to tooth

            Pulse Wave technology guides from tooth to tooth

            Gentle pulses of water keep you going and guide you from tooth to tooth in Deep Clean mode, so you get it right every time.

            2 flossing modes, 3 intensities

            2 flossing modes, 3 intensities

            Choose the clean that suits your smile. Clean mode delivers continuous flow for effective everyday cleaning. Deep Clean pulses for more thorough cleaning. Adjustable intensity level adapts for comfort.

            Complete clean in 60 seconds

            Complete clean in 60 seconds

            Access those hard-to-reach areas with a nozzle that rotates 360 degrees, so that you can use the device in any orientation. Get a thorough 360 clean in just 60 seconds from start to finish.

            Fast universal charging with USB-A to Small Plug cable

            Fast universal charging with USB-A to Small Plug cable

            Convenient charging with USB-A to Small Plug cable. You can clean for up to 14 days on just one charge.

            Easy-to-fill 250 ml reservoir

            Easy-to-fill 250 ml reservoir

            Reservoir capacity of 250 ml holds enough water for a recommended 60 second clean. Simply twist and remove or use the side-fill door for easy refilling.

            Effortless technique

            Effortless technique

            Just point, press and clean for more effective flossing. Aim the tip between your teeth and along the gumline, and let it do all the work for you!

            Standard tip for spot cleaning

            Standard tip for spot cleaning

            A standard single-stream tip boosts pressure for spot cleaning and removing food debris when you need it.

            Technical Specifications

            • Power

              Voltage
              Multi-voltage charger

            • Service

              Warranty
              2-year limited warranty

            • Ease of use

              Handle
              Slim ergonomic design
              Nozzle attachment
              Easily clicks on and off

            • Performance

              Cleaning
              Clean entire mouth in 60–90 sec

            • Items included

              Cordless Power Flosser
              1
              F1 Standard nozzle
              1
              F3 Quad Stream nozzle
              1
              Travel bag
              1
              USB charging cable
              1
              USB wall adapter
              1

            • Modes

              Clean
              For exceptional everyday cleaning
              Deep Clean+
              For an invigorating deep clean
              Intensities
              3

            • Health benefits

              Plaque removal
              Removes up to 99% of plaque in treated areas*

            • Design and finishing

              Colour
              Black

            What's in the box?

            Other items in the box

            • USB cable
            • Standard nozzle
            • Quadstream nozzle
            • Travel pouch
            • Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000

                  • In an in-vitro study. Actual results may vary.

