Other items in the box
- USB cable
- Standard nozzle
- Quadstream nozzle
- Travel pouch
- Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000
Removes up to 99.9% of plaque* in treated areas
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
Removes up to 99.9% of plaque* in treated areas
Cordless water flosser - Black
Unique X-shaped Quad Stream tip separates flow into 4 water jets, which cover more surface area between teeth and along the gum line. Get a faster, deeper clean without the hassle of string floss.
Gentle pulses of water keep you going and guide you from tooth to tooth in Deep Clean mode, so you get it right every time.
Choose the clean that suits your smile. Clean mode delivers continuous flow for effective everyday cleaning. Deep Clean pulses for more thorough cleaning. Adjustable intensity level adapts for comfort.
Access those hard-to-reach areas with a nozzle that rotates 360 degrees, so that you can use the device in any orientation. Get a thorough 360 clean in just 60 seconds from start to finish.
Convenient charging with USB-A to Small Plug cable. You can clean for up to 14 days on just one charge.
Reservoir capacity of 250 ml holds enough water for a recommended 60 second clean. Simply twist and remove or use the side-fill door for easy refilling.
Just point, press and clean for more effective flossing. Aim the tip between your teeth and along the gumline, and let it do all the work for you!
A standard single-stream tip boosts pressure for spot cleaning and removing food debris when you need it.
