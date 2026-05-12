ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser - Black

Support

Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser - Black

HX3826/33

Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser - Black

Go to shop

Register your product

Get your extended warranty

Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 1.6 MB
  • 12 May 2026

EU Declaration of conformity

  • PDF file, 655.2 kB
  • 17 December 2024

Parts & Accessories

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Service and exchange

Get your broken product serviced or replaced

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you