2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
HX710A
HX7108/04
HX711B
HX7119/02
HX710A
HX7108/01
HX710A
HX7108/02
HX710A
HX7108/03
HX710A
HX7109/01
HX711A
HX7110/01
HX711A
HX7110/02
HX711A
HX7119/01
HX6806/04
Up to 7x more plaque removal
Up to 100% whiter teeth
Medium Soft Bristle
Compatible with all Sonicare handles except Philips One and Kids
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
The DiamondClean's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drink. You'll notice a whiter smile, up to 100%*, in just 7 days.
You'll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature**. The Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle**, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional whitening. All you need to do is start brushing.
4.6
of 5
380
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
TooBrit
26/05/2026
United Kingdom
Phillips Customer Support are second to none.
Two amazing ladies on the Customer Support Team, GEORGIA and STELLA made my day. They made it possible to solve a charging base problem (for my 9300 Sonicare) and a purchase challenge and I am now waiting for the confirmed order to arrive(replacement heads and charging base) 44123608023. They followed up, they made sure everything was taken care of and I was instantly impressed with their caring and helpful natures. They are a credit to Phillips.
Pros
Really, really clean teeth and lower dentists bills.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Optimal White HX6064/87 4 pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-02-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Optimal White HX6064/87 4 pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-02-01
DaisyMay29
25/04/2025
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great product
Really good quality. My teeth feel noticeably cleaner since I started using these brush heads. The brush head is designed in a way with gets every bits of food etc from between your teeth with ease.
Pros
Great quality, whiter and cleaner teeth
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Optimal White HX6062/87 2-pack brush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Optimal White HX6062/87 2-pack brush heads
Karoze
19/04/2025
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Cleans very well
I have been using Philips Optimal White brush head for a month now and I am very happy with it. The brush has a good size to reach all teeth, even tye ones in the back of my mouth. I am a coffee drinker and I noticed it cleans coffee stains. My teeth got brighter since I have used the brush for the first time. The brish is gentle to my sensitive gums. I recommend this product to everyone.
Pros
Cleans yellow stains fron coffee
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Optimal White HX6062/87 2-pack brush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Optimal White HX6062/87 2-pack brush heads
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles