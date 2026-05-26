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  • Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*
  • Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*
  • Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*
  • Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*
  • Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*
  • Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*
  • Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*
  • Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*
  • Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*
  • Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*
  • Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*
  • Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*

Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White4x interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads

HX6064/10

4.6
| (380) Reviews | 97% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
White
White
Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*
The W2 Optimal White brushhead is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a radiant, whiter smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments
See all benefits
Compatible products
Series 5300

Series 5300
Rechargeable toothbrush

HX710A

HX7108/04

Series 5500

Series 5500
Rechargeable toothbrush

HX711B

HX7119/02

Series 5300

Series 5300
Rechargeable toothbrush

HX710A

HX7108/01

Series 5300

Series 5300
Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush

HX710A

HX7108/02

Sonicare

Sonicare
Rechargeable toothbrush

HX710A

HX7108/03

Series 5300

Series 5300
Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush

HX710A

HX7109/01

Series 5500

Series 5500
Rechargeable toothbrush

HX711A

HX7110/01

Series 5500

Series 5500
Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush

HX711A

HX7110/02

Series 5500

Series 5500
Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush

HX711A

HX7119/01

ProtectiveClean 4300

ProtectiveClean 4300
Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories

HX6806/04

Replace every 3 months for optimal results

Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*

  • Up to 7x more plaque removal

  • Up to 100% whiter teeth

  • Medium Soft Bristle

  • Compatible with all Sonicare handles except Philips One and Kids

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

The DiamondClean's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drink. You'll notice a whiter smile, up to 100%*, in just 7 days.

Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

You'll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature**. The Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle**, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional whitening. All you need to do is start brushing.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

380

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

26/05/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Phillips Customer Support are second to none.

Two amazing ladies on the Customer Support Team, GEORGIA and STELLA made my day. They made it possible to solve a charging base problem (for my 9300 Sonicare) and a purchase challenge and I am now waiting for the confirmed order to arrive(replacement heads and charging base) 44123608023. They followed up, they made sure everything was taken care of and I was instantly impressed with their caring and helpful natures. They are a credit to Phillips.

Pros

Really, really clean teeth and lower dentists bills.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Optimal White HX6064/87 4 pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-02-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Optimal White HX6064/87 4 pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-02-01

25/04/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product

Really good quality. My teeth feel noticeably cleaner since I started using these brush heads. The brush head is designed in a way with gets every bits of food etc from between your teeth with ease.

Pros

Great quality, whiter and cleaner teeth

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Optimal White HX6062/87 2-pack brush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Optimal White HX6062/87 2-pack brush heads

19/04/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Cleans very well

I have been using Philips Optimal White brush head for a month now and I am very happy with it. The brush has a good size to reach all teeth, even tye ones in the back of my mouth. I am a coffee drinker and I noticed it cleans coffee stains. My teeth got brighter since I have used the brush for the first time. The brish is gentle to my sensitive gums. I recommend this product to everyone.

Pros

Cleans yellow stains fron coffee

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Optimal White HX6062/87 2-pack brush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Optimal White HX6062/87 2-pack brush heads

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles