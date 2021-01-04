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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare EasyCleanSonic electric toothbrush

HX6511/44

4.5
| (13) Reviews | 85% recommend this product
Better plaque removal
Sonicare's unique dynamic cleaning action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

Better plaque removal

  • 1 mode

  • 1 brush head

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

The uniquely angled neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

Clinically proven safe and gentle

Clinically proven safe and gentle

Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

13

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

2
1

04/01/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The product is so easy to use

I chose this rating cause it's the best toothbrush I have ever used in my life

Pros

It does exactly what you want from a toothbrush

Cons

It is so easy to use and change

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/44 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/44 Sonic electric toothbrush

03/04/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent

Very good battery life after charging. Timer is very useful.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/44 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/44 Sonic electric toothbrush

23/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The greatest toothbrush I've ever had!

I really like my toothbrush. It cleans my teeth very good, it has good design and the battery lasts much longer than it says.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/44 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/44 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

  1. based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode

  2. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush