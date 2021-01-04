2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Discontinued
1 mode
1 brush head
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.
The uniquely angled neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.
Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.
4.5
of 5
13
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
scarecrow
04/01/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The product is so easy to use
I chose this rating cause it's the best toothbrush I have ever used in my life
Pros
It does exactly what you want from a toothbrush
Cons
It is so easy to use and change
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/44 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/44 Sonic electric toothbrush
Shommers
03/04/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent
Very good battery life after charging. Timer is very useful.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/44 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/44 Sonic electric toothbrush
Dora34
23/02/2017
United Kingdom
The greatest toothbrush I've ever had!
I really like my toothbrush. It cleans my teeth very good, it has good design and the battery lasts much longer than it says.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/44 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/44 Sonic electric toothbrush
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush