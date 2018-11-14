2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.4
of 5
41
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Dazzlingsmile1
14/11/2018
United Kingdom
What’s not to love?!
From the very first brush my teeth felt amazing! Have previously used electric branded toothbrush but the difference with the Philips sonic is amazing! One week in and dental check up, dentist complemented my oral hygiene and no need for a dental hygienist! What’s not to love?!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3 Series gum health HX6632/24 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3 Series gum health HX6632/24 Sonic electric toothbrush
Paul74
20/03/2018
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great product
3 settings are useful but I only ever use the 3rd one. Holds charge for weeks so no need to keep charging. Travel case is handy to take away on holidays.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3 Series gum health HX6632/24 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3 Series gum health HX6632/24 Sonic electric toothbrush
Sam46
17/02/2018
United Kingdom
Great product
My first sonic air and I would definitely buy again. My teeth look and feel cleaner. Squeaky clean and smooth to my tongue. I would definitely recommend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3 Series gum health HX6632/24 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3 Series gum health HX6632/24 Sonic electric toothbrush