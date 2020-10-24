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Philips Sonicare 3 Series gum health HX6611/27 Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX6611/27
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Eco passport - English (US)
All (16)
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
How can I recycle my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
Can I use my Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging