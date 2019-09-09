I used a Philips Sonicare toothbrush some years ago, not a high end one, this was my first experience with a Philips Sonicare toothbrush and wow was I impressed, it lasted quite a few years before it finally gave up, I didn't replace it and went back to the usual manual toothbrush, after a few months of using these toothbrushes I just had to go back to an electric one. I tried other brands all at different price ranges, although they reached the desired effect none of them came close to giving my teeth that pristine clean that only had been achieved at the dentist or with the Sonicare toothbrush. I will never go back to using a different brand or a non electrical toothbrush. Although some in the range can be quite expensive for something that just cleans your teeth. I would recommend anyone to try a Philips Sonicare toothbrush then you'll realise it does so much more than just clean your teeth, it gives your teeth a deep clean, it tells you when you've spent the right amount of time brushing each section with an alert tone to let you know to move on to the next section. It will keep plaque at bay and keep your gums healthy. The charge on the battery is amazing, I've gone more than two weeks between charging and dare say it will go longer, I like to keep my things fully charged at all times. Depending on what you want out of your toothbrush Philips Sonicare have toothbrushes to suit all your needs.