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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare FlexCareSonic electric toothbrush

HX6932/10

4.2
| (419) Reviews | 86% recommend this product
Advanced Cleaning
Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare electric toothbrush that adapts to your oral care needs.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

Toothbrush for gentle cleaning of teeth and gums

Advanced Cleaning

  • 3 modes

  • 2 brush heads

  • UV brush head sanitiser

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.

Improves gum health in only two weeks

Improves gum health in only two weeks

This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

419

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

09/09/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

EXCELLENT

I have used a Philips electric toothbrush for 2 or 3 years and just replaced with two new electric toothbrushes, highly recommended, I am REALLY PLEASED WITH MY PURCHACE.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

07/07/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

It's amazing!

I was buy before 2 days my toothbrush and I love it!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

23/06/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

good buy

no problem with the product and easy to use it is a bit expensive but hopefully last me for a few years

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

  1. E coli, S. mutans and Herpes simplex