2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Discontinued
3 modes
2 brush heads
UV brush head sanitiser
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.
2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time
4.2
of 5
419
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
JOHN123POP
09/09/2019
United Kingdom
EXCELLENT
I have used a Philips electric toothbrush for 2 or 3 years and just replaced with two new electric toothbrushes, highly recommended, I am REALLY PLEASED WITH MY PURCHACE.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Kiril
07/07/2019
United Kingdom
It's amazing!
I was buy before 2 days my toothbrush and I love it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Apsa
23/06/2019
United Kingdom
good buy
no problem with the product and easy to use it is a bit expensive but hopefully last me for a few years
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6932/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
E coli, S. mutans and Herpes simplex