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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare FlexCare+Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6972/03

4.3

| (840) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

Superior cleaning between teeth

Combining our sonic technology and 5 brushing modes, the FlexCare+ electric toothbrush is your solution for improved oral health. Plus you can improve your gum health after just 2 weeks of use.

See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

Toothbrush for gentle cleaning of teeth and gums

Superior cleaning between teeth

  • 5 modes

  • 2 brush heads

  • UV brush head sanitiser

Designed to reach deeper and go further

Designed to reach deeper and go further

Philips Sonicare InterCare toothbrush head features extra-long, high-density bristles to target hidden plaque caught deep between teeth and other hard-to-clean areas.

Improves gum health in only two weeks

Improves gum health in only two weeks

This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks. Up to 6 times better plaque removal than a manual toothbrush at the gumline.

Five different modes for a better cleaning experience

Five different modes for a better cleaning experience

The five modes include a Clean mode for an outstanding clean in two minutes. A Sensitive mode for gentle yet thorough cleaning of the gums. A Refresh mode for those quick one-minute touch-ups. A Massage mode to stimulate the gum and a Gum Care mode that helps improve gum health.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

840

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

27/02/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

An excellent toothbrush

I chose Excellent rating because this toothbrush has many extra features. It has a UV clean facility and a 3-week battery with an indicator to show how much charge remains. When charging, the display shows how far it has been charged. It has five different settings such as Clean, Sensitive, Refresh, Gum Care. It comes with a useful carry case and small portable charger for holiday use. It has served me well for ten years.

Pros

It has many different features

Cons

Cost

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2019-02-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2019-02-27

22/12/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

An Excellent Item

I have had several electric tooth brushes over the years but this is the best. Functional, Flexible and certainly meets my personal needs.

Pros

Too many , it is just excellent.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2019-11-22

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2019-11-22

29/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Definitely an improvement on previous Philips sonicare brush

Love Sonicare by Philips. Recommended by the hygienist. This is my third purchase and worth the money as results are great.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/03 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/03 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode