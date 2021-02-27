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11
d
Days
10
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Hours
42
m
Minutes
54
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Seconds
Discontinued
Superior cleaning between teeth
Combining our sonic technology and 5 brushing modes, the FlexCare+ electric toothbrush is your solution for improved oral health. Plus you can improve your gum health after just 2 weeks of use.
5 modes
2 brush heads
UV brush head sanitiser
Philips Sonicare InterCare toothbrush head features extra-long, high-density bristles to target hidden plaque caught deep between teeth and other hard-to-clean areas.
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks. Up to 6 times better plaque removal than a manual toothbrush at the gumline.
The five modes include a Clean mode for an outstanding clean in two minutes. A Sensitive mode for gentle yet thorough cleaning of the gums. A Refresh mode for those quick one-minute touch-ups. A Massage mode to stimulate the gum and a Gum Care mode that helps improve gum health.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
Go to parts and accessories
4.3
of 5
840
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Little Flower
27/02/2021
United Kingdom
An excellent toothbrush
I chose Excellent rating because this toothbrush has many extra features. It has a UV clean facility and a 3-week battery with an indicator to show how much charge remains. When charging, the display shows how far it has been charged. It has five different settings such as Clean, Sensitive, Refresh, Gum Care. It comes with a useful carry case and small portable charger for holiday use. It has served me well for ten years.
Pros
It has many different features
Cons
Cost
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2019-02-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2019-02-27
Star10
22/12/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
An Excellent Item
I have had several electric tooth brushes over the years but this is the best. Functional, Flexible and certainly meets my personal needs.
Pros
Too many , it is just excellent.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2019-11-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2019-11-22
Inca13
29/05/2017
United Kingdom
Definitely an improvement on previous Philips sonicare brush
Love Sonicare by Philips. Recommended by the hygienist. This is my third purchase and worth the money as results are great.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/03 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/03 Sonic electric toothbrush
We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind
We give products a second change with refurbishment
We help you replace parts instead of products
We take responsibility for our impact
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode