Personalise your clean with 12 brushing settings

Your preferred brushing is in your hands with the Philips Sonicare Series 7100 electric toothbrush. 4 brushing modes help you take care of gum health, whitening, sensitivity and everyday cleaning. Gum Health mode supports healthy gums by gently massaging along your gumline. White mode works to remove surface stains and polish teeth for a whiter smile. Sensitive mode provides gentle, thorough cleaning, while Clean mode focuses on plaque removal for a superior clean. For a personalised clean, you can combine any mode with one of 3 intensity levels, from High to Low, for a brushing session that's right for you.