    Sonicare AirFloss Interdental - Nozzles

    HX8012/07
    Sonicare
    Don't floss? Then AirFloss.
      Sonicare AirFloss Interdental - Nozzles

      HX8012/07
      Don't floss? Then AirFloss.

      For those who don't floss consistently, AirFloss is an easy way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to help remove plaque in hard-to-reach areas.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Sonicare AirFloss Interdental - Nozzles

      Don't floss? Then AirFloss.

      For those who don't floss consistently, AirFloss is an easy way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to help remove plaque in hard-to-reach areas.

      AirFloss

      AirFloss

      Interdental - Nozzles

      Don't floss? Then AirFloss.

      Removes plaque where brushing can't

      • w/ 2 Nozzles
      An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

      An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

      Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.

      Guidance tip ensures correct placement

      Guidance tip ensures correct placement

      The slim angled nozzle and guidance tip make finding the correct placement easy. Just slide along the tooth's surface near the gum line until the tip fits into the groove between the teeth.

      Air and micro-droplet technology

      Air and micro-droplet technology

      Nozzle designed for easy access to hard-to-reach areas

      Slim, angled nozzle designed for easy access to hard-to-reach areas

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Nozzle system
        Easily snaps on and off

      • Items included

        AirFloss Nozzle
        2

      • Cleaning performance

        Nozzles
        Best results change every 6m

          • than manual tooth-brushing alone

