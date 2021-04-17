ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare AirFloss UltraInterdental nozzles

HX8032/07

3.3
| (36) Reviews
Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
For those who don't floss consistently, AirFloss Ultra nozzles are the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth.
See all benefits

Designed for inconsistent flossers

Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

  • 2 nozzles

Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***

Air and micro-droplet technology

Air and micro-droplet technology

Our clinically proven results are possible thanks to our unique technology, which combines air and mouthwash or water to powerfully yet gently clean between teeth and along the gumline.

An easy way to start a healthy habit

An easy way to start a healthy habit

Interproximal cleaning is very important for overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

36

Reviews

17/04/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Review for Philips Airfloss Interdental Nozzles

I have found these to perform excellently and are easy to clean. A good well made product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8013/26 Interdental - Nozzles

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8013/26 Interdental - Nozzles

15/05/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Straight forward Nozzles

Powerful and very efficient nozzle, easy to remove and clean

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8033/26 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental nozzles

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8033/26 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental nozzles

15/05/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Straight forward Nozzles

Powerful and very efficient nozzle, easy to remove and clean

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8033/26 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental nozzles

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8033/26 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental nozzles

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. when used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouthwash in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis; AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. Please see Q&A under the Support tab for further details.

  2. * From the treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary

  3. or your money back