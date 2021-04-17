2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX8032/07
2 nozzles
AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***
Our clinically proven results are possible thanks to our unique technology, which combines air and mouthwash or water to powerfully yet gently clean between teeth and along the gumline.
Interproximal cleaning is very important for overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit.
3.3
of 5
36
Reviews
Other
17/04/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Review for Philips Airfloss Interdental Nozzles
I have found these to perform excellently and are easy to clean. A good well made product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8013/26 Interdental - Nozzles
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8013/26 Interdental - Nozzles
StuartD
15/05/2019
United Kingdom
Straight forward Nozzles
Powerful and very efficient nozzle, easy to remove and clean
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8033/26 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental nozzles
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8033/26 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental nozzles
Herbie14
15/05/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Straight forward Nozzles
Powerful and very efficient nozzle, easy to remove and clean
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8033/26 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental nozzles
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8033/26 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental nozzles
when used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouthwash in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis; AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. Please see Q&A under the Support tab for further details.
* From the treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary
or your money back