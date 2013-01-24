Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra

    Interdental nozzles

    HX8032/07
    Sonicare
    Find support for this product
    Sonicare
    • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed* Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed* Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra Interdental nozzles

      HX8032/07
      Find support for this product

        Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

        Designed for inconsistent flossers

        • 2 nozzles
        Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

        Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

        AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***

        Air and micro-droplet technology

        Air and micro-droplet technology

        Our clinically proven results are possible thanks to our unique technology, which combines air and mouthwash or water to powerfully yet gently clean between teeth and along the gumline.

        An easy way to start a healthy habit

        An easy way to start a healthy habit

        Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit.

        Clinically proven to be as effective as floss for gum health**

        Clinically proven to be as effective as floss for gum health**

        Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra is clinically proven to improve gum health as much as floss.** Helps improve gum health in as little as two weeks.

        Helps prevent cavities between teeth

        Helps prevent cavities between teeth

        By gently bursting away plaque that brushing missed, Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra helps prevent cavities from forming in the spaces between your teeth.

        High-performance nozzle

        High-performance nozzle

        The new AirFloss Pro/Ultra high-performance nozzle amplifies the power of our air and micro-droplet technology to be more effective and efficient than ever.

        Triple-burst customisable settings

        Triple-burst customisable settings

        AirFloss Pro/Ultra's powerful spray can be customised to your liking, with single, double or triple bursts for each press of the activation button.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          AirFloss Ultra nozzle
          2

        • Ease of use

          Nozzle attachment
          Easily snaps on and off

        • Cleaning performance

          For best results
          Change nozzle every 6 months

        • Design and finishing

          Nozzle colour
          Grey

            • * when used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouthwash in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis; AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. Please see Q&A under the Support tab for further details.
            • * * From the treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary
            • or your money back

