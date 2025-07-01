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2 year warranty
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All series
Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra Interdental nozzles
Discontinued
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HX8032/07
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All (2)
What do the battery lights mean on my Philips Sonicare AirFloss?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare AirFloss
The nozzle of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss is not coming off or breaks easily
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss works less powerfully
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss makes a whistling sound
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss reservoir lid has fallen off
My Philips Sonicare Fill & Charge is not filling my AirFloss completely
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