Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Our best plaque removal brush head
Removing up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, get a clean as unique as your smile. Our C3 Premium Plaque Defence adapts to the contours of your teeth and gums thanks to soft, flexing sides that give you 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for a comfortable, deep clean. All brush heads are interchangeable with all our toothbrushes. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Our best plaque removal brush head
Removing up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, get a clean as unique as your smile. Our C3 Premium Plaque Defence adapts to the contours of your teeth and gums thanks to soft, flexing sides that give you 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for a comfortable, deep clean. All brush heads are interchangeable with all our toothbrushes. See all benefits
Our best plaque removal brush head
Removing up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, get a clean as unique as your smile. Our C3 Premium Plaque Defence adapts to the contours of your teeth and gums thanks to soft, flexing sides that give you 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for a comfortable, deep clean. All brush heads are interchangeable with all our toothbrushes. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Our best plaque removal brush head
Removing up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, get a clean as unique as your smile. Our C3 Premium Plaque Defence adapts to the contours of your teeth and gums thanks to soft, flexing sides that give you 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for a comfortable, deep clean. All brush heads are interchangeable with all our toothbrushes. See all benefits