    A3 Premium All-in-One

    Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX9091/20
    Overall Rating / 5
    • One brush head for complete care One brush head for complete care One brush head for complete care
      -{discount-value}

      A3 Premium All-in-One Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9091/20
      Overall Rating / 5

      One brush head for complete care

      A3 Premium All-in-One brush head is the only one you need to achieve cleaner, whiter teeth*** and healthier gums. This brush head results in 20 x more plaque removal*, up to 100% stain reduction** and up to 15 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks**

      Suggested retail price: £14.99

      A3 Premium All-in-One Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      One brush head for complete care

      A3 Premium All-in-One brush head is the only one you need to achieve cleaner, whiter teeth*** and healthier gums. This brush head results in 20 x more plaque removal*, up to 100% stain reduction** and up to 15 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks** See all benefits

      One brush head for complete care

      A3 Premium All-in-One brush head is the only one you need to achieve cleaner, whiter teeth*** and healthier gums. This brush head results in 20 x more plaque removal*, up to 100% stain reduction** and up to 15 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks** See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: £14.99

      A3 Premium All-in-One Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      One brush head for complete care

      A3 Premium All-in-One brush head is the only one you need to achieve cleaner, whiter teeth*** and healthier gums. This brush head results in 20 x more plaque removal*, up to 100% stain reduction** and up to 15 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks** See all benefits

        One brush head for complete care

        Clean without compromise

        • 1-pack
        • Standard size
        • Click-on
        • BrushSync enabled
        Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas*

        Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas*

        Benefit from our best plaque removal**** regardless of your brushing style. The Premium All-in-One brush head has precisely angled bristles which are engineered to maximise its plaque-removing potential.

        The bristle shape designed for your smile

        The bristle shape designed for your smile

        The curved profile helps bristles to go exactly where they need to. Through rigorous development we have created an all-in-one experience that delivers exceptional oral care.

        Up to 100% more stain removal in less than two days***

        Up to 100% more stain removal in less than two days***

        Gently brush away stains with triangular tips designed to remove stains more effectively than rounded bristles. The shape allows more contact with the surface of your teeth to remove stains effectively.

        Up to 15 x healthier gums in just two weeks**

        Up to 15 x healthier gums in just two weeks**

        The brush head's extra-reach side bristles gently brush your gum line even when you are focusing on your teeth. The bristles also flex to help compensate for any excess pressure.

        Sonic brushing: the masterclass in effective cleaning

        Sonic brushing: the masterclass in effective cleaning

        Brush away plaque with sonic technology – our benchmark in effective and gentle cleaning. While you brush, up to 62,000 bristle movements and dynamic fluid action help clean even hard-to-reach areas, leaving your mouth feeling exceptionally fresh and clean.

        Designed by experts with you in mind

        Designed by experts with you in mind

        This all-in-one brush head is the product of our most extensive research and development ever. We combined knowledge from dental professionals, experts in oral care, engineers and designers to bring this holistic brush head to life.

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        The A3 Premium All-in-One brush head fits perfectly with your Philips Sonicare click-on handle (please see the list below). Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

        Replacement reminders keep you cleaning at your best

        Replacement reminders keep you cleaning at your best

        Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync you'll be reminded before this happens. Your BrushSync enabled toothbrush understands your usage and notifies you when it's time for a replacement.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • 2 Series plaque defence
          • 2 Series plaque defence
          • 2100 Series
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • DiamondClean 9000
          • DiamondClean Smart
          • EasyClean
          • Essence+
          • ExpertClean
          • ExpertResults
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare Platinum Connected
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite
          • HealthyWhite+
          • PowerUp
          • Prestige 9900
          • ProtectiveClean
          Not suitable for
          Philips One, Essence

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          1 A3 Premium All-in-One

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          Black
          Bristle stiffness feel
          Soft
          Material brush head
          Soft, flexible rubber sides
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle colour fades away
          Size
          Standard
          Smart Brush Head Recognition
          Yes

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • vs. a manual toothbrush
            • * vs. a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks
            • ** in lab test vs. a manual toothbrush
            • *** Based on initial lab studies

