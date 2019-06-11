2 year warranty
Discontinued
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5.0
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Gelbucks
11/06/2019
United Kingdom
Great toothbrush. But
We have been using:Phillips electric toothbrushes for many years now and love how it leaves the mouth and teeth feeling very clean and refreshed BUT. Our only problem is they do not last more than two years which is a great shame as they are not cheap.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush
Croydon
17/10/2016
United Kingdom
Great product
Easy to use and clean in operation. Charging is easy and the brush is easy to clean.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush
Telefrau
08/09/2017
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Dient der Gesundheit von Zahnfleisch und Zähnen
Ich bin mit diesem Produkt sehr zufrieden! Zum ersten Mal erlebe ich eine elektrische Zahnbürste, die mir zu erkennen gibt wenn ich zu stark drücke beim Putzen. Das ist phänomenal! ich habe früher immer zu stark gedrückt beim Putzen...nun hält die Bürste länger und dem Zahnfleisch tut es auch sehr gut.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Wiederaufladbare Zahnbürste
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Wiederaufladbare Zahnbürste