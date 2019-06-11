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Discontinued

Philips SonicareFlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

HX9182/10

5

| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

11/06/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great toothbrush. But

We have been using:Phillips electric toothbrushes for many years now and love how it leaves the mouth and teeth feeling very clean and refreshed BUT. Our only problem is they do not last more than two years which is a great shame as they are not cheap.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

17/10/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product

Easy to use and clean in operation. Charging is easy and the brush is easy to clean.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

08/09/2017

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Dient der Gesundheit von Zahnfleisch und Zähnen

Ich bin mit diesem Produkt sehr zufrieden! Zum ersten Mal erlebe ich eine elektrische Zahnbürste, die mir zu erkennen gibt wenn ich zu stark drücke beim Putzen. Das ist phänomenal! ich habe früher immer zu stark gedrückt beim Putzen...nun hält die Bürste länger und dem Zahnfleisch tut es auch sehr gut.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Wiederaufladbare Zahnbürste

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Wiederaufladbare Zahnbürste

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