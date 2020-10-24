2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HX9182/10
Discontinued
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
How can I recycle my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
What do the battery status lights indicate on my Sonicare toothbrush?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
Where can I purchase accessories for my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
Can I use my Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
How do I enable or disable the pressure sensor on my Sonicare?
What are the brushing modes for my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?
How does the pressure sensor feedback work on my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I charge my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I change the intensity settings on my Sonicare toothbrush?
How to recalibrate Philips Sonicare toothbrush pressure sensor settings
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush with braces?
How do I connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app?
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise