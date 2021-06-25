<ul>
Start every day in style with advanced Sonicare technology for whiter teeth and oral health. Gentle on gums with a connected app for coaching and tracking. Choose from 4 modes and 3 intensities for a personalised brushing experience.
Remove surface stains for whiter teeth in just 3 days*
Boost your smile's brightness with advanced Sonicare technology. Polishing bristles remove up to 100% more stain than a manual toothbrush for visibly whiter teeth in just 3 days*.
Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums
The C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head is designed to give you your deepest clean yet. Soft, flexible sides and bristles perfectly curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4x more surface contact and helping target hard-to-reach spots***
Stylish design for a premium brushing experience
Our DiamondClean 9000 comes with a standout ombré design for a premium, ergonomic brushing experience that suits your style. Slim, compact travel case in a complementary colour goes anywhere life takes you.
Advanced Sonicare technology for a powerful yet gentle clean
Powerful sonic vibrations pulse 31,000 times every minute to drive plaque-fighting bubbles between your teeth and along your gum line. Removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
4 modes and 3 intensities for a personalised brushing experience
Choose from 4 brushing modes: Clean for exceptional everyday cleaning, White+ to brighten your smile, Gum Health for a gentle yet effective clean and Deep Clean+ for an invigorating deep clean. Three intensity settings from Low to High let you boost performance or care for sensitive gums.
Pressure sensor lets you know if you're pressing too hard
You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your DiamondClean 9000 will. If you need to ease up, the toothbrush will make a pulsing sound. It's a heads up to let your brush head do the work.
BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you
Smart brush heads ensure that you're using the right mode and intensity for the best possible clean. When you are using the C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head, your DiamondClean 9000's BrushSync technology will automatically sync your brush head with the Clean mode to help whiten your teeth.
Sonicare app for coaching and progress reports
The DiamondClean 9000 gives you the guidance you need to improve and maintain healthy brushing habits in between dentist check-ups. Built-in smart sensors let you know when you're using too much pressure, and by connecting your brushing experience to the Sonicare app, a personalised Progress Report helps you stay on track and see how much you've improved over time.