    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Series

    Power Toothbrush Special Edition

      Whiter teeth in just 3 days*

      • Remove surface stains for whiter teeth in just 3 days*
      • Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums
      • Stylish design for a premium brushing experience
      • Advanced Sonicare technology for a powerful yet gentle clean
      • 4 modes and 3 intensities for a personalised brushing experience
      Whiter teeth in just 3 days*

      • Remove surface stains for whiter teeth in just 3 days*
      • Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums
      • Stylish design for a premium brushing experience
      • Advanced Sonicare technology for a powerful yet gentle clean
      • 4 modes and 3 intensities for a personalised brushing experience
        DiamondClean 9000 Series

        DiamondClean 9000 Series

        Power Toothbrush Special Edition

        An effortlessly white smile

        Start every day in style with advanced Sonicare technology for whiter teeth and oral health. Gentle on gums with a connected app for coaching and tracking. Choose from 4 modes and 3 intensities for a personalised brushing experience.
        Remove surface stains for whiter teeth in just 3 days*

        Remove surface stains for whiter teeth in just 3 days*

        Boost your smile's brightness with advanced Sonicare technology. Polishing bristles remove up to 100% more stain than a manual toothbrush for visibly whiter teeth in just 3 days*.

        Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums

        Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums

        The C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head is designed to give you your deepest clean yet. Soft, flexible sides and bristles perfectly curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4x more surface contact and helping target hard-to-reach spots***

        Stylish design for a premium brushing experience

        Stylish design for a premium brushing experience

        Our DiamondClean 9000 comes with a standout ombré design for a premium, ergonomic brushing experience that suits your style. Slim, compact travel case in a complementary colour goes anywhere life takes you.

        Advanced Sonicare technology for a powerful yet gentle clean

        Advanced Sonicare technology for a powerful yet gentle clean

        Powerful sonic vibrations pulse 31,000 times every minute to drive plaque-fighting bubbles between your teeth and along your gum line. Removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

        4 modes and 3 intensities for a personalised brushing experience

        4 modes and 3 intensities for a personalised brushing experience

        Choose from 4 brushing modes: Clean for exceptional everyday cleaning, White+ to brighten your smile, Gum Health for a gentle yet effective clean and Deep Clean+ for an invigorating deep clean. Three intensity settings from Low to High let you boost performance or care for sensitive gums.

        Pressure sensor lets you know if you're pressing too hard

        Pressure sensor lets you know if you're pressing too hard

        You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your DiamondClean 9000 will. If you need to ease up, the toothbrush will make a pulsing sound. It's a heads up to let your brush head do the work.

        BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you

        BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you

        Smart brush heads ensure that you're using the right mode and intensity for the best possible clean. When you are using the C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head, your DiamondClean 9000's BrushSync technology will automatically sync your brush head with the White+ mode to help whiten your teeth.

        Sonicare app for coaching and progress reports

        Sonicare app for coaching and progress reports

        The DiamondClean 9000 gives you the guidance you need to improve and maintain healthy brushing habits in between dentist check-ups. Built-in smart sensors let you know when you're using too much pressure, and by connecting your brushing experience to the Sonicare app, a personalised Progress Report helps you stay on track and see how much you've improved over time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          Aquamarine Gradient

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth® wireless technology
          Connected brushing app

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Technical specifications

          Operating time (full to empty)
          14 days***
          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        • Compatibility

          Android compatibility
          • Android phones
          • Bluetooth 4.0-enabled tablets
          iOS compatibility
          • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
          • iPhone 4S or higher
          • with iOS7 or higher
          • with iOS 7 operating system

        • Ease of use

          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Handle compatibility
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Replacement reminder
          • To always ensure best results
          • reminder icon lights up

        • Items included

          Travel case
          1
          Brush heads
          4 C3 Premium Plaque Control
          Handle
          1 DiamondClean 9000
          Charger base and puck
          1

        • Cleaning performance

          Performance
          Removes up to 10 x more plaque*
          Timer
          BrushPacer and SmarTimer
          Pressure feedback
          Vibrates handle to alert user

        • Modes

          3 intensities
          • High
          • Medium
          • Low
          Clean
          For exceptional everyday cleaning
          Deep Clean+
          For an invigorating deep clean
          Gum Health
          Special attention to molars
          White+
          To remove surface stains

        • Smart sensor technology

          BrushSync Replacement Reminder
          • Always know when to
          • replace brush heads
          Pressure sensor
          Alerts when brushing too hard

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • in White+ Mode using a leading whitening toothpaste
              • * Vs a manual toothbrush, actual results may vary
              • ** as compared to a DiamondClean brush head

