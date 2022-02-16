I really enjoyed using this toothbrush. It looks really smart and I loved the dark blue colour I got and the matching case. It's bigger than my manual toothbrush but not by much. It feels light to hold and the toothbrush head is a great size and shape. I felt like it was doing a great job of cleaning my whole mouth including back teeth and right down to the gum line. The vibrating definitely felt like it would be improving my brushing and it was very quiet which I was pleasantly surprised by. The battery is still going strong and should last for 3 months of brushing twice a day which is brilliant! I had an electric toothbrush previously and had to charge it more than once a week which became annoying. My mouth felt clean and fresh after the two minutes were up, and it definitely felt cleaner than using my manual toothbrush. The final thing I loved is that it turns of automatically after 2 minutes. I plan to get one for my kids as they have always struggled to brush for 2 minutes so this way they can just brush and when it turns off they're done. Brilliantly simple and should improve their brushing too. I really do recommend this toothbrush. It is a great step up from a manual.