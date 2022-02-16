2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
HY1100/02
HY110002
Available in
The One that cleans better
The One for on the go
The One without hassle
The One in multiple colours
Think of the One like a manual toothbrush that works harder and faster. 13,000 microvibrations per minute and contoured bristles gently clean your teeth for a whiter, brighter smile.
The One is made to travel so you can get that clean feeling in any place. It's sleek and lightweight and fits neatly into a compact travel case.
Sometimes, we all need a little guidance. The One buzzes every 30 seconds encouraging you to move on to the next part of your mouth. A longer buzz at 2 minutes lets you know when the job is done.
4.5
of 5
183
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
Owenw21
16/02/2022
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
The toothbrush has amazing features
I chose 5 stars for this toothbrush mainly because of the quality and how fresh my teeth feel after using it, my teeth feel polished after using it. It’s also very soft too which makes it even better. It also has a timer feature which helps direct you round the mouth and make sure you get everywhere. I recommend this toothbrush to anyone and overall give it 5 stars.
Pros
Does exactly what it says it’s meant to do, cleans well, looks great, good for traveling with the traveling case, battery’s last ages
Cons
No cons
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/04 Battery electric toothbrush with case - blue
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/04 Battery electric toothbrush with case - blue
OceanDreams
13/02/2022
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
My teeth have never felt so clean.
I have never used an electrical toothpaste battery operated or otherwise. However this toothbrush has thoroughly converted me. I love how there is an inbuilt timer that alerts you when each quadrant of your mouth is finished then a final buzzer when your finished brushing. This way you don’t have to guess how long you should be brushing for. My only issues with the toothbrush are that you can’t purchase the replacement heads in a physical store and that you would have to purchase some batteries opposed to being able to recharge the battery. Even with these minor “issues” I would throughly recommend this to everyone.There is a clear difference in how clean my teeth feel using the battery operated toothbrush compared to a manual one.
Pros
2minute timer with 30 second intervals and final buzzer.
Cons
Replacement heads must be ordered online and you need to change the battery every 90 days.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/04 Battery electric toothbrush with case - blue
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/04 Battery electric toothbrush with case - blue
LionKing12123
13/02/2022
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Amazing experience!!!
Had an amazing experience with my first electric toothbrush! It really made me want to continue to use them in the future. I really like the size of the brush and how it's not yet run out of charge even after a few weeks of use! Overall 5/5 star review
Pros
Size, Case, battery length
Cons
N/A
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/04 Battery electric toothbrush with case - blue
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/04 Battery electric toothbrush with case - blue
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.