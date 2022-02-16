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Philips One by SonicareBattery electric toothbrush with case - coral

HY1100/01

HY110001

4.5
| (183) Reviews | 96% recommend this product

Available in

Mango
Mango
Miami
Miami
Midnight Blue
Midnight Blue
One-up your brushing
The new electric One cleans your teeth better for a brighter, whiter smile. Wherever you go, this One goes with you. Its sleek, lightweight design and portable case makes it the perfect brush for you. Which colour is your One?
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

One-up your brushing

  • The One that cleans better

  • The One for on the go

  • The One without hassle

  • The One in multiple colours

Good vibrations

Good vibrations

Think of the One like a manual toothbrush that works harder and faster. 13,000 microvibrations per minute and contoured bristles gently clean your teeth for a whiter, brighter smile.

Travel case to take with you wherever, whenever

Travel case to take with you wherever, whenever

The One is made to travel so you can get that clean feeling in any place. It's sleek and lightweight and fits neatly into a compact travel case.

Routine made easy with brushing guidance

Routine made easy with brushing guidance

Sometimes, we all need a little guidance. The One buzzes every 30 seconds encouraging you to move on to the next part of your mouth. A longer buzz at 2 minutes lets you know when the job is done.

Technical specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

183

Reviews

96%

recommend this product

16/02/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The toothbrush has amazing features

I chose 5 stars for this toothbrush mainly because of the quality and how fresh my teeth feel after using it, my teeth feel polished after using it. It’s also very soft too which makes it even better. It also has a timer feature which helps direct you round the mouth and make sure you get everywhere. I recommend this toothbrush to anyone and overall give it 5 stars.

Pros

Does exactly what it says it’s meant to do, cleans well, looks great, good for traveling with the traveling case, battery’s last ages

Cons

No cons

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/04 Battery electric toothbrush with case - blue

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/04 Battery electric toothbrush with case - blue

13/02/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

My teeth have never felt so clean.

I have never used an electrical toothpaste battery operated or otherwise. However this toothbrush has thoroughly converted me. I love how there is an inbuilt timer that alerts you when each quadrant of your mouth is finished then a final buzzer when your finished brushing. This way you don’t have to guess how long you should be brushing for. My only issues with the toothbrush are that you can’t purchase the replacement heads in a physical store and that you would have to purchase some batteries opposed to being able to recharge the battery. Even with these minor “issues” I would throughly recommend this to everyone.There is a clear difference in how clean my teeth feel using the battery operated toothbrush compared to a manual one.

Pros

2minute timer with 30 second intervals and final buzzer.

Cons

Replacement heads must be ordered online and you need to change the battery every 90 days.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/04 Battery electric toothbrush with case - blue

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/04 Battery electric toothbrush with case - blue

13/02/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing experience!!!

Had an amazing experience with my first electric toothbrush! It really made me want to continue to use them in the future. I really like the size of the brush and how it's not yet run out of charge even after a few weeks of use! Overall 5/5 star review

Pros

Size, Case, battery length

Cons

N/A

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/04 Battery electric toothbrush with case - blue

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/04 Battery electric toothbrush with case - blue

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 