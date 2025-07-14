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2 year warranty
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Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips One by Sonicare Battery electric toothbrush with case - coral
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HY1100/01
HY110001
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UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
User manual
All (3)
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?
One by Sonicare2-pack electric toothbrush heads
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
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