ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

Car lights LED-HL [≈H1]

Support

Car lightsLED-HL [≈H1]

11258U2510C2

11258U2510C2

Car lights LED-HL [≈H1]

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Localised commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 520.7 kB
  • 19 December 2025

User manual

  • PDF file, 1.8 MB
  • 24 April 2025

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you