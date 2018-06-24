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Discontinued

Component micro sound system

MCM302/12

3.9

| (8) Reviews

Obsessed with sound

Enjoy rich sound with the Philips component micro music system. Playback your favourite portable music using the USB Direct or MP3 link. Digital Sound Control optimises your music style settings. Stylishly designed with high quality speakers.

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Relax with great music

Obsessed with sound

  • 50 W

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

Radio Data System for station information and data services

The Radio Data System (RDS) lets you tune into radio stations without having to remember the frequencies. In standard mode. RDS displays the station name instead of the transmission frequency, facilitating quick and easy tuning. RDS also allows stations to send text messages such as news and station information directly to the radio display. Commonly used in Europe, RDS text is sent out on the same frequency the radio station broadcasts on. You can choose either the basic RDS display (station name) or subscribe to additional text-based services.

Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

8

Reviews

2
1

24/06/2018

Deutschland

Deutschland

sehr empfehlenswert !

Besonders angenehm empfinde ich, dass das gerät beim beenden der einschlaffunktion nickt knackt und auch anschließend im standby-modus nicht brummt.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM302 Komponenten-Micro-Soundsystem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM302 Komponenten-Micro-Soundsystem

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good budget product with plenty of features.

Excellent value for the money. Only improvement I would make is a pair of good quality speakers. They are adequate with the extra bass switched on but I've put some better quality sony ones on it and boy what a difference. There is nothing wrong with the amp and the usb and mp3 connections are great features.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM302 Component micro sound system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM302 Component micro sound system

28/06/2012

Nederland

Nederland

Geweldig ding

Het is echt een geweldig apparaat, jammer dat die niet in de winkel is. Je kunt er superveel op aansluiten, ik gebruik 'm ook als computer luidspreker. De radiokwaliteit is echt super, nooit zo'n geweldig geluid gehoord. Het apparaat heeft helemaal geen ruis. USB herkent die bijna altijd, maar helaas is er af en toe een rare volgorde van muziek en de ID-3 tags werken bijna nooit, ik heb zelf ooit bij alle liedjes de ID-3 tags verwijderd en opnieuw ingevuld, maar dat heeft niet gewerkt. Hij speelt ook alle cd's goed af, zonder problemen. Dus als er ooit een aantal krassen op zitten is het voor dit ding geen probleem. Wat ik niet snap, is dat er in het display meer dingen zijn 'ingebrand' dan dat er aan functies is, want er zit onder andere een iPod-dock icoon op, de teksten DVD, VCD, DivX en daarnaast het DTS en Dolby icoon. Ten slotte vind ik het jammer dat het standby-icoon zo fel brand, en je kunt niet de klok permanent aanzetten in standby, terwijl dat wel in de handleiding staat.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM302 Microgeluidssysteem met componentontwerp

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM302 Microgeluidssysteem met componentontwerp

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