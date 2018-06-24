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Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
MCM302/12
Obsessed with sound
Enjoy rich sound with the Philips component micro music system. Playback your favourite portable music using the USB Direct or MP3 link. Digital Sound Control optimises your music style settings. Stylishly designed with high quality speakers.
50 W
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
The Radio Data System (RDS) lets you tune into radio stations without having to remember the frequencies. In standard mode. RDS displays the station name instead of the transmission frequency, facilitating quick and easy tuning. RDS also allows stations to send text messages such as news and station information directly to the radio display. Commonly used in Europe, RDS text is sent out on the same frequency the radio station broadcasts on. You can choose either the basic RDS display (station name) or subscribe to additional text-based services.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
3.9
of 5
8
Reviews
hexi
24/06/2018
Deutschland
sehr empfehlenswert !
Besonders angenehm empfinde ich, dass das gerät beim beenden der einschlaffunktion nickt knackt und auch anschließend im standby-modus nicht brummt.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM302 Komponenten-Micro-Soundsystem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM302 Komponenten-Micro-Soundsystem
hemsy1
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Good budget product with plenty of features.
Excellent value for the money. Only improvement I would make is a pair of good quality speakers. They are adequate with the extra bass switched on but I've put some better quality sony ones on it and boy what a difference. There is nothing wrong with the amp and the usb and mp3 connections are great features.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM302 Component micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM302 Component micro sound system
ddb1
28/06/2012
Nederland
Geweldig ding
Het is echt een geweldig apparaat, jammer dat die niet in de winkel is. Je kunt er superveel op aansluiten, ik gebruik 'm ook als computer luidspreker. De radiokwaliteit is echt super, nooit zo'n geweldig geluid gehoord. Het apparaat heeft helemaal geen ruis. USB herkent die bijna altijd, maar helaas is er af en toe een rare volgorde van muziek en de ID-3 tags werken bijna nooit, ik heb zelf ooit bij alle liedjes de ID-3 tags verwijderd en opnieuw ingevuld, maar dat heeft niet gewerkt. Hij speelt ook alle cd's goed af, zonder problemen. Dus als er ooit een aantal krassen op zitten is het voor dit ding geen probleem. Wat ik niet snap, is dat er in het display meer dingen zijn 'ingebrand' dan dat er aan functies is, want er zit onder andere een iPod-dock icoon op, de teksten DVD, VCD, DivX en daarnaast het DTS en Dolby icoon. Ten slotte vind ik het jammer dat het standby-icoon zo fel brand, en je kunt niet de klok permanent aanzetten in standby, terwijl dat wel in de handleiding staat.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM302 Microgeluidssysteem met componentontwerp
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM302 Microgeluidssysteem met componentontwerp