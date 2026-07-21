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Home audio
All series
Component micro sound system
Discontinued
Support
MCM302/12
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Supports control of selected models of Philips Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, party speakers, micro systems, CD soundmachine, portable radio.
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User manual
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Why is the time sometimes changed on my Philips system?
How to delete a programmed list from my Philips device?
My Philips device does not recognize files on USB
Music stops when I am using the shuffle mode of my Philips device
Sound stutters during CD playback of my Philips device
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