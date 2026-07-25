2 year warranty
NA229/09
Easy to use
Time and energy saving
Less oil
Perfectly sized
Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little or no added oil. With its unique starfish design, RapidAir technology creates perfect air flow to cook food quickly and make it tasty every time.
Cooking with hot air prepares your favourite dishes with up to 90% less fat without compromising on taste.
Airfry, bake, grill, roast and more. Set the time and temperature manually, or use the preset functions to unlock 13 different ways of cooking at your fingertips, including reheating, defrosting and keep warm.
Reviews
Compared to homemade chips cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer.
Survey among HomeID users, 6000 respondents, 2021.
Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200°C, no preheat) vs. using an A-class oven.