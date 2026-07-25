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  • Cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Cook tasty dishes effortlessly

2000 SeriesAirfryer 2000 series 4.2 L

NA229/09

Cook tasty dishes effortlessly
Crispy outside, tender inside. Unique RapidAir technology saves time and energy, without compromising on taste. Enjoy 13 different cooking methods at the touch of a button for delicious, healthy side dishes and snacks in under 15 minutes.
See all benefits

Cook tasty dishes effortlessly

  • Easy to use

  • Time and energy saving

  • Less oil

  • Perfectly sized

Deliciously crisp with RapidAir technology

Deliciously crisp with RapidAir technology

Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little or no added oil. With its unique starfish design, RapidAir technology creates perfect air flow to cook food quickly and make it tasty every time.

Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

Cooking with hot air prepares your favourite dishes with up to 90% less fat without compromising on taste.

13 cooking methods at the touch of a button

13 cooking methods at the touch of a button

Airfry, bake, grill, roast and more. Set the time and temperature manually, or use the preset functions to unlock 13 different ways of cooking at your fingertips, including reheating, defrosting and keep warm.

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to homemade chips cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer.

  2. Survey among HomeID users, 6000 respondents, 2021.

  3. Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200°C, no preheat) vs. using an A-class oven.