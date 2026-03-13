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Cooking
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2000 Series Airfryer 2000 series 4.2 L
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NA229/09
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EU Declaration of conformity
Important Information Manual NA110 NA120 NA130 NA210 NA220 NA229 NA230
All (9)
There is a plastic smell coming from my Philips Airfryer
Where can I find recipes for my Philips Airfryer?
Can I use baking paper/foil in my Philips Airfryer?
How and when should I use oil in my Philips Airfryer?
Which frozen chips can I make in my Philips Airfryer?
My Philips HomeID App closed or crashed
My Philips Airfryer's homemade fries are not as expected
White smoke comes out of my Philips Airfryer
The coating of my Philips Airfryer's pan or basket peels off
Contacting Philips
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