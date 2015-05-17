Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
OR2000B/12
Set the trend with the Original Radio mini
This Philips Original radio mini puts the fun back in radio. Delightfully retro, it offers the Bass Reflex Speaker System's powerful bass and a large analogue tuning knob that is lit to help you get to your favourite stations with perfect ease.
FM/MW
Audio-in
3 W
Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.
Inspired by 1955 Original Radio - This original radio mini carries forward the iconic elements of the legendary 1955 Philips radio, also known as Philetta "BF 102 U". At the time this compact radio wowed audiences with its simple design, big sound and crystal clear reception. Philips radio heritage dates back to 1927. Over the decades, many models have become renowned radio icons and collectors' items.
1.5
of 5
2
Reviews
PeeBee
17/05/2015
Italia
Inaffidabile
Prodotto molto leggero, plasticoso e arrivato con la manopola della sintonia montata male. Suono senza corpo, non coinvolgente. buona la capacità di sintonia. privo di interruttore per il passaggio alla riproduzione di lettore MP3. Dopo appena tre mesi di uso normalissimo si è guastata.
This review was made for OR2000B Mini Original Radio
This review was made for OR2000B Mini Original Radio
danietje
31/10/2018
België
prachtige klank , maar voor korte duur
3 toestellen gehad en 3 maal problemen met volumeknop na enkele weken
This review was made for OR2000B Original-miniradio
This review was made for OR2000B Original-miniradio