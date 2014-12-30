Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Original radio mini
Total:
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.
Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.
Inspired by 1955 Original Radio - This original radio mini carries forward the iconic elements of the legendary 1955 Philips radio, also known as Philetta "BF 102 U". At the time this compact radio wowed audiences with its simple design, big sound and crystal clear reception. Philips radio heritage dates back to 1927. Over the decades, many models have become renowned radio icons and collectors' items.
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Power
Dimensions
Accessories
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.