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Discontinued

Original radio mini

OR2000B/12

1.5

| (2) Reviews

Set the trend with the Original Radio mini

This Philips Original radio mini puts the fun back in radio. Delightfully retro, it offers the Bass Reflex Speaker System's powerful bass and a large analogue tuning knob that is lit to help you get to your favourite stations with perfect ease.

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Set the trend with the Original Radio mini

  • FM/MW

  • Audio-in

  • 3 W

Audio-in for easy portable music playback

Audio-in for easy portable music playback

Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

FM/MW analogue radio tuning

FM/MW analogue radio tuning

Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Philetta design

Inspired by 1955 Original Radio - This original radio mini carries forward the iconic elements of the legendary 1955 Philips radio, also known as Philetta "BF 102 U". At the time this compact radio wowed audiences with its simple design, big sound and crystal clear reception. Philips radio heritage dates back to 1927. Over the decades, many models have become renowned radio icons and collectors' items.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.5

of 5

2

Reviews

5
4
3

17/05/2015

Italia

Italia

Inaffidabile

Prodotto molto leggero, plasticoso e arrivato con la manopola della sintonia montata male. Suono senza corpo, non coinvolgente. buona la capacità di sintonia. privo di interruttore per il passaggio alla riproduzione di lettore MP3. Dopo appena tre mesi di uso normalissimo si è guastata.

This review was made for OR2000B Mini Original Radio

This review was made for OR2000B Mini Original Radio

31/10/2018

België

België

prachtige klank , maar voor korte duur

3 toestellen gehad en 3 maal problemen met volumeknop na enkele weken

This review was made for OR2000B Original-miniradio

This review was made for OR2000B Original-miniradio

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