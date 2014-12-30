  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Original radio mini

    OR2000B/12
    Find support for this product
    • Set the trend with the Original Radio mini Set the trend with the Original Radio mini Set the trend with the Original Radio mini
      -{discount-value}

      Original radio mini

      OR2000B/12
      Find support for this product

      Similar products

      See all Radios and Alarm clocks

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Original radio mini

        Original radio mini

        Total:

        Set the trend with the Original Radio mini

        • FM/MW
        • Audio-in
        • 3 W
        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

        FM/MW analogue radio tuning

        FM/MW analogue radio tuning

        Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Philetta design

        Inspired by 1955 Original Radio - This original radio mini carries forward the iconic elements of the legendary 1955 Philips radio, also known as Philetta "BF 102 U". At the time this compact radio wowed audiences with its simple design, big sound and crystal clear reception. Philips radio heritage dates back to 1927. Over the decades, many models have become renowned radio icons and collectors' items.

        Technical Specifications

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Analogue tuning
          Yes
          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • MW
          Frequency range [FM]
          87.5 - 108  MHz
          Frequency range [MW]
          531 - 1602  kHz

        • Sound

          Sound System
          Mono
          Volume control
          rotary (digital)

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker types
          bass reflex speaker system
          Built-in speakers
          1

        • Connectivity

          Audio in (3.5 mm)
          Yes

        • Power

          Power type
          AC Input
          Power supply
          • 220-240 V
          • 50 Hz

        • Dimensions

          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          336 x 158 x 183 mm
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          245 x 123 x 122  mm
          Product weight
          1.33  kg

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          Warranty
          Warranty leaflet

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.