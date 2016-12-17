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Discontinued

Classic micro sound system

OTT2000B/12

3.5

| (12) Reviews

Play your LPs again

The Original turntable is reminiscent of the legendary 1965 Philips AG4131 record player, and features a high-efficiency speaker, a dynamically balanced turntable as well as Bluetooth wireless streaming and USB ripping for MP3 recording.

See all benefits

with turntable and wireless-music streaming

Play your LPs again

  • Bluetooth®

  • Turntable for LP vinyl records

  • Rip LP, CD, FM onto USB

  • 4 W

FM digital tuning with presets

FM digital tuning with presets

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic retro design

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

12

Reviews

2

17/12/2016

España

España

Regreso al sonido del vinilo

Es fantástico poder recuperar los vinilos que estaban acumulando polvo en mi estantería. El diseño es precioso y todas las prestaciones adicionales funcionan a las mil maravillas, reuniendo en un mismo dispositivo lo antiguo y lo moderno (USB, conexión Bluetooth) A tener en cuenta: cuidado con los discos que hacen "olas" porque no los vais a poder disfrutar ya que saltan. Las ediciones estilo "picture disc" tampoco son reproducibles porque la aguja resbala.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OTT2000B Microcadena clásica

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OTT2000B Microcadena clásica

04/02/2016

België

België

Verified buyer

gevonden

we zochten een toestel die mogelijk maakten om LP te draaien en op te nemen zonder PC aan te sluiten.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OTT2000B Classic-microgeluidssysteem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OTT2000B Classic-microgeluidssysteem

29/12/2017

Nederland

Nederland

aardig apparaat

nu enkele maanden in mijn bezit -aanvankelijk n beetje teleurgesteld nu vind ik 't toch wel een redelijk fijn apparaat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OTT2000B Classic-microgeluidssysteem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OTT2000B Classic-microgeluidssysteem

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