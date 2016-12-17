Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
OTT2000B/12
Play your LPs again
The Original turntable is reminiscent of the legendary 1965 Philips AG4131 record player, and features a high-efficiency speaker, a dynamically balanced turntable as well as Bluetooth wireless streaming and USB ripping for MP3 recording.
Bluetooth®
Turntable for LP vinyl records
Rip LP, CD, FM onto USB
4 W
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.
3.5
of 5
12
Reviews
SuperMarioBros
17/12/2016
España
Regreso al sonido del vinilo
Es fantástico poder recuperar los vinilos que estaban acumulando polvo en mi estantería. El diseño es precioso y todas las prestaciones adicionales funcionan a las mil maravillas, reuniendo en un mismo dispositivo lo antiguo y lo moderno (USB, conexión Bluetooth) A tener en cuenta: cuidado con los discos que hacen "olas" porque no los vais a poder disfrutar ya que saltan. Las ediciones estilo "picture disc" tampoco son reproducibles porque la aguja resbala.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OTT2000B Microcadena clásica
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OTT2000B Microcadena clásica
dinav
04/02/2016
België
Verified buyer
gevonden
we zochten een toestel die mogelijk maakten om LP te draaien en op te nemen zonder PC aan te sluiten.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OTT2000B Classic-microgeluidssysteem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OTT2000B Classic-microgeluidssysteem
Geert54
29/12/2017
Nederland
aardig apparaat
nu enkele maanden in mijn bezit -aanvankelijk n beetje teleurgesteld nu vind ik 't toch wel een redelijk fijn apparaat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OTT2000B Classic-microgeluidssysteem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OTT2000B Classic-microgeluidssysteem