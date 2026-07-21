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Home audio
All series
Classic micro sound system
Discontinued
Support
OTT2000B/12
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Supports control of selected models of Philips Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, party speakers, micro systems, CD soundmachine, portable radio.
Quick start guide
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