    Portable DVD Player

    PET800/00
      Ultra chic and compact, the PET800 is your ultimate mobile entertainment companion! Enjoy your favourite DVD movies and savour MP3-CD and CD music – all on the go! Watch your movies in true comfort with its widescreen 20 cm (8") colour LCD display.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Enjoy DVD Movies On The Go

        With 20.3 cm (8") widescreen LCD display

        Play, DVD, DVD+R and DVD+RW

        Play, DVD, DVD+R and DVD+RW

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+R and DVD+RW discs - all of them can play on the player. DVD+RW is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept the common recordable DVD format. Likewise, DVD+RW handles the common rewritable disc type.

        Car adapter and handy remote control included

        Car adapter and handy remote control included

        In addition to the car adapter included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favourite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.

        Elegant brush metal finishing

        Elegant brush metal finishing

        Dual headphone jacks for the share of entertainment fun

        Dual headphone jacks for the share of entertainment fun

        A choice of widescreen modes to adjust the picture shape

        Enhance your viewing experience with Widescreen movie modes, which let you choose the screen format from various options. View your movie the way it is meant to be.

        Compact and slim design that fits in every room

        This design style emphasises a slim, compact look that saves space and fits in anywhere.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          LCD panel type
          Anti-glare polariser
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          8  inch
          Resolution
          480(w) x 234(H) x 3(RGB)
          Brightness
          400  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          250:1
          Effective viewing area
          176.4 X 99.2 mm
          Pixel pitch
          0.1225(w) x 0.424(H)mm
          Response time (typical)
          30  ms

        • Sound

          Output Power
          250 mW RMS (built-in speakers)
          Output power (RMS)
          10 mW RMS (earphone)
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80 dB (earphone), >62 dB (built-in speakers)

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • DVD+RW
          • DVD+R
          • Picture CD
          • SVCD
          • Video CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • OSD
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Reverse
          • Fast Forward
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle Play
          • Slow Reverse
          • Slow Forward
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          File systems supported
          • ISO-9660
          • Jolliet
          MP3 bit rates
          32 - 320 kbps

        • Connectivity

          Audio Output — Analogue
          Audio L/R (cinch)
          Audio Output - Digital
          Coaxial (cinch)
          Video Output - Analogue
          Video (3.5 mm jack) 1 x
          Connector
          2 x 3.5 mm Headphones
          DC in
          9 V

        • Convenience

          Shock proof
          Yes
          Battery charging indication
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Battery pack
          DV 9 V, Li-Ion rechargeable batteries
          AC/DC Adapter
          ADPV18A (110–240 v, 50/60 Hz)
          Car kit
          cigarette outlet adapter, 12vDC
          Remote control
          RC800
          Cables
          Audio Cable x 1 , Video Cable x 1
          User Manual
          English, French, Dutch, Spanish
          Included accessories
          Travel pouch

        • Dimensions

          Master carton depth
          280  mm
          Master carton height
          330  mm
          Master carton width
          390  mm
          Master carton weight
          4.8  kg
          Master carton quantity
          2
          Packaging Depth
          150  mm
          Packaging Height
          250  mm
          Packaging Width
          390  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Product depth
          155  mm
          Product height
          29  mm
          Product width
          220  mm
          Product weight
          0.9  kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.