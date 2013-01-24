Search terms
Enjoy DVD Movies On The Go
Ultra chic and compact, the PET800 is your ultimate mobile entertainment companion! Enjoy your favourite DVD movies and savour MP3-CD and CD music – all on the go! Watch your movies in true comfort with its widescreen 20 cm (8") colour LCD display.
Portable DVD Player
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+R and DVD+RW discs - all of them can play on the player. DVD+RW is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept the common recordable DVD format. Likewise, DVD+RW handles the common rewritable disc type.
In addition to the car adapter included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favourite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.
Enhance your viewing experience with Widescreen movie modes, which let you choose the screen format from various options. View your movie the way it is meant to be.
This design style emphasises a slim, compact look that saves space and fits in anywhere.
