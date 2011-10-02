2 year warranty
Discontinued
DVD and DivX® movies on the go
Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 8.5" TFT LCD display of the Philips PET816. Enjoy DVD, DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3-CD and CD on the go. Admire your JPEG photos anytime, anywhere.
8.5" widescreen LCD display
With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theatre Systems.
The high resolution colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints.
This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Teddypendagrass
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
This product is portable and easy to carry around
The easy of use and excellent picture quality is amazing. I have used it for some of my media presentation when a large screen Television is not available.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PET816 Portable DVD Player
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PET816 Portable DVD Player