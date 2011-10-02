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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

Portable DVD Player

PET816/98

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

DVD and DivX® movies on the go

Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 8.5" TFT LCD display of the Philips PET816. Enjoy DVD, DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3-CD and CD on the go. Admire your JPEG photos anytime, anywhere.

See all benefits

DVD and DivX® movies on the go

  • 8.5" widescreen LCD display

Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

Play DVD, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX® media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX® CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theatre Systems.

21.6 cm (8.5") widescreen LCD display for high-quality viewing

21.6 cm (8.5") widescreen LCD display for high-quality viewing

The high resolution colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints.

Up to 2 hours playback with rechargeable battery*

Up to 2 hours playback with rechargeable battery*

This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is portable and easy to carry around

The easy of use and excellent picture quality is amazing. I have used it for some of my media presentation when a large screen Television is not available.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PET816 Portable DVD Player

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PET816 Portable DVD Player

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