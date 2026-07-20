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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Portable DVD Player
Discontinued
Support
PET816/98
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Quick start guide
User manual
All (4)
Why the memory of my Philips player is smaller than stated?
How long to charge my Philips player to its full level?
How long will the fully charged Philips player last?
Why is my Philips player hot?
I cannot adjust the volume of my Philips player with the remote
No sound during playback from my Philips device
No picture during DVD playback on my Philips player
My Philips portable player has no power
Distorted picture on TV when connecting my player