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Portable DVD Player

Discontinued

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Portable DVD Player

PET816/98

Portable DVD Player

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 243.5 kB
  • 20 July 2026

User manual

  • PDF file, 434.5 kB
  • 21 July 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

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