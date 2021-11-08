2 year warranty
Discontinued
PPX720/INT
Xtreme Brightness, Xtreme Sound and Portability
Based on Android TV, the PicoPix MaxTV projects images up to 120" in True Full HD. Thanks to multiple image corrections, automatic brightness, a battery lasting up to 4 h and a boombox function, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it!
120" in True FULL HD 1080p
Xtreme sound and portability
Android TV experience
Bluetooth boombox function
One-click auto-focus eliminates the hassle and burden of a manual set-up. The high-resolution camera and AI-driven autofocus, will always ensure you get the clearest image, automatically.
An ultra-compact PicoPix Max TV projector packed with everything you need. Make the most of a 4 hour battery in projection mode or 10 hours in Bluetooth Speaker mode. The Powerbank function will also charge all your devices via the USB-C or USB-A port.
Texas Instruments DLP technology, used in 9 out of 10 cinemas worldwide, delivers vivid pictures, deep contrast and a bright image in any conditions. You can expect an unrivalled visual experience with vibrant colours that deliver 100% of the REC709 signal.
2.9
of 5
8
Reviews
marcSW4
08/11/2021
United Kingdom
a perfect upgrade to my PicoPix Max
This is the projector I was expecting!! I participated to the first Indiegogo Campaign for the PicoPix Max and now they upgraded everything! Android OS to ANDROID TV All image corrections are now working with HDMI or USB-C Super good sound And a bigger battery compared to Max. Yes it is a bit bulkier but frankly speaking I prefer my new Max TV
Pros
Better brightness, Android TV, super good speakers
Cons
a bit bulky
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PicoPix MaxTV PPX720 Mobile projector
Date of Use 2021-10-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PicoPix MaxTV PPX720 Mobile projector
Date of Use 2021-10-08
Runini
25/04/2022
Norge
Great projector - flawless
This is my second portable Full-HD projector, picture is sharp and detailed with clean picture even on rapid movements, the sound lag when using bluetooth which was present at earlier versions are now history and the built in streaming apps works great. Great projector, the only thing I miss, is to be able to charge it with a USB-C cable and not only a DC socket plug, for even longer battery time when on longer camping trips to avoid packing 230 ->12v converters.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PicoPix MaxTV PPX720 Mobilprojektor
Date of Use 2021-03-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PicoPix MaxTV PPX720 Mobilprojektor
Date of Use 2021-03-25
Edouard 5
09/03/2023
France
Verified buyer
Produit de bonne Qualité,
Le bruit s’entend surtout à l’extinction. Utilisation assez compliquée, peu d’explications, des acronymes pour geeks.
Pros
Bonne Qualité image et son
Cons
Bruit s’entend quand on l’éteint. Les fonctionnalités pas assez simples, les explications d’acronymes etc…Je n’ai pas trouvé le moyen de faire tenir la batterie pendant 4h
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PicoPix MaxTV PPX720 Projecteur mobile
Date of Use 2022-02-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PicoPix MaxTV PPX720 Projecteur mobile
Date of Use 2022-02-09
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Projectors for direct connection to and for use with an automatic data-processing machine such as a smartphone, laptop, PC, Blu-ray player etc.